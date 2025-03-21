We need to open more eyes to the possibilities of technical education

Technical education offers a world of opportunity to learners – but not enough know about the options open to them.

That’s the view of Marc Potter, assistant principal of digital and creative innovation at Blackpool and The Fylde College, an academic partner of the Lancashire and Cumbria Institute of Technology.

He believes schools should come and see what the Lancashire and Cumbria Institute of Technology has to offer so they can better advise pupils on their next steps post-16.

The IoT is a collaboration of eight colleges working with employers to shape technical education to fill skills gaps.

“There are high-achieving young people who may think the only option is an A Level in Computing, and that’s quite restrictive,” he says. “With a technical qualification, like a T Level, learners get direct input from an employer, whether that’s through getting to go out to experience life in a business or through the courses, which have been drawn up with employers. My message would be, come and see what we can offer.”

Marc said the immersive technology on offer at Blackpool gives learners the edge, with the IoT investment spent on industry-leading equipment that is used from day one.

For example, the virtual reality Igloo, an immersive space where users can display and engage with digital content, is used across the curriculum. Anyone from those learning to programme it to engineers looking to simulate a realistic factory environment to artists using it to create immersive art can take advantage of it.

The IoT’s Blackpool partner has become such an expert in the capabilities of the Igloo that Marc and his team have been feeding back insight to the manufacturer, Igloo Vision. The collaboration has been seen as so valuable that Marc has been invited to speak about how the IoT is using the Igloo at a conference in Barcelona later this year.

Then there’s a driving simulator, which, while fun, is used to accelerate learning, generating data that can be analysed in the college’s nearby Data Lab. Representatives from Williams and MacLaren have also visited the college to look at the simulator from an esports perspective, ensuring the scenarios are representative of real-world experiences.

There’s huge potential, and learners are driving forward the innovation themselves.

“Learners sit here playing Euro Truck Simulator, but while they’re doing so they come up with other real-world applications for the technology that we’d never thought of,” says Marc. “This equipment is inspiring learning.”

Staff are also coming up with their own projects using the technology, which will benefit the teaching they cascade down to those on IoT courses. Marc is working on a piece of work close to his heart that has the potential to impact the health sector.

More generally, Marc and colleagues at Blackpool hope the IoT and its potential to boost skills will capture a “lost generation” of people who went straight into employment after school.

“The average age of our degree students is 27,” says vice principal Peter Greenall. “A lot of people left school thinking university wasn’t for them but later in life they decide they want to do something for them and to increase their earnings.

“The flexibility of what we can offer as an IoT is absolutely key. They can study while they work or around caring commitments and we can modularise courses to make them more accessible. The IoT offers a different notion of learning where you get involved with real-life challenges using technology.”

Marc adds: “At the moment I think we’re a hidden secret, but we want people to come in and see what we do and how they can take advantage of this amazing opportunity.”