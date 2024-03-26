West End Performance for Talented Liverpool Theatre School Students

Students from Liverpool Theatre School are flying high after performing in a graduate showcase at the Leicester Square Theatre in London’s West End. The final year dance and musical theatre students put on an impressive show in front of an audience of agents, talent scouts and industry influencers.

Tipped to become the next generation of professional performers, the talented students are aiming to follow in the footsteps of the many stage and screen stars who learned their craft at Liverpool Theatre School. Alumni include Natalie Pilkington, who is touring in SIX; Oliver Ormson, star of the West End adaptation of Frozen; and Tim Lucas, who plays Mickey in the Blood Brothers UK tour.

Speaking on Liverpool Theatre School’s graduate showcase at the Leicester Square Theatre in London, Principal Maxine Ellis, said:

“As our graduating students prepare to make their mark as professional performers, this is an invaluable opportunity to showcase their skills and impress the industry influencers in the audience.

“Staging our graduate showcase in London’s West End means we’re right on the doorstep of the top agents and casting directors who are on the lookout for emerging talent. Many of our former students have gone on to join the cast of West End musicals and touring shows, so we’re really looking forward to following the professional careers of the stars of this year’s graduate showcase.”

Liverpool Theatre School, whose patrons include dance legend Wayne Sleep OBE, as well as stage and screen star Anita Dobson, provides professional training in Dance, Musical Theatre and Acting with a range of BTEC courses and elite programmes accredited by Trinity College London. Accepting only the most gifted students, places at Liverpool Theatre School are awarded through a strict audition process.

As part of a commitment to making professional training more accessible to all young performers, particularly those from working class backgrounds, Liverpool Theatre School allocates a number of fully funded scholarships and bursaries to talented students every year. The Ofsted ‘outstanding’ school is one of just 15 places in the country, and the only one in Merseyside, to offer the DaDAs (Dance and Drama Awards) to support students with the cost of professional training.

Liverpool Theatre School also runs a junior academy, offering evening and weekend classes to all young people (aged 4 -16) who have a passion for singing, dancing and acting.

Tucked away on Sefton Street, just a stone’s throw from Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle, the prestigious performing arts school is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year. To find out more about Liverpool Theatre School, please visit liverpooltheatreschool.co.uk.