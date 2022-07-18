Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

When ATTFE Principal Liz Barrett collected her OBE from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle.

Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (ATTFE) College July 18, 2022
0 Comments

ATTFE College Principal Liz Barrett recently went to Windsor Castle to be presented with an OBE for her ‘Services to Education’ by Prince Charles. Liz received this prestigious award in the Queen’s New Year’s honours list.

Liz, who was born in Ashfield and continues to live in Ashfield, has worked tirelessly within the North Notts area for the last two decades to ensure that lifelong learning opportunities reach those within the area who will benefit greatest.

The impact of this work has ensured that regeneration, employment opportunities and quality of life impact have all been experienced by thousands of people within the North Notts area. During this time, Liz has also devoted a significant amount of her own personal time to volunteering and leading local community projects and continues to be a very active volunteer. 

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (ATTFE) College

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this