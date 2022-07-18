When ATTFE Principal Liz Barrett collected her OBE from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle.

ATTFE College Principal Liz Barrett recently went to Windsor Castle to be presented with an OBE for her ‘Services to Education’ by Prince Charles. Liz received this prestigious award in the Queen’s New Year’s honours list.

Liz, who was born in Ashfield and continues to live in Ashfield, has worked tirelessly within the North Notts area for the last two decades to ensure that lifelong learning opportunities reach those within the area who will benefit greatest.

The impact of this work has ensured that regeneration, employment opportunities and quality of life impact have all been experienced by thousands of people within the North Notts area. During this time, Liz has also devoted a significant amount of her own personal time to volunteering and leading local community projects and continues to be a very active volunteer.

Published in