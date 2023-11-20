Where Are They Now: Georgia Davis

Nelson Mandela famously said, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world’ and for many, like Georgie Davis, former Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) student, that desire to change the world is well on its way to becoming a reality as she sets her sights on a rewarding career as a teacher

Georgia joined HoW College in 2018 to study early years after realising that A Levels simply weren’t the best fit for her and instead, a vocational course at HoW College could offer her hands-on practical learning with a specific focus on the career that she knew she always wanted to do.

During her time at college, Georgia gained valuable life skills and it also gave her independence, confidence and life skills that have further supported her in her studies. After completing college and gaining these skills, Georgia secured a place at Newman University to study Primary Education with Qualified Teacher Status 3-7.

When talking about her transition from college to university, Georgia said:

“The majority of what I learned through my college course was transferable to my university course and the placement and practical side of the course gave me the skills and confidence whilst on my current teaching placements.”

So, where is Georgia now?

Georgia is currently in her final year of university studying/training to become a primary school teacher with a specialist in early years. During her university course Georgia has been on a range of placements to help further her development and through completing placements in college she has been able to understand children, the way they learn and how learning can be made fun. She has used these skills in her teaching during her current university placements.

Upon completion of her university course, Georgia plans on doing work experience abroad teaching in different countries over the summer, as well as this she is also beginning to apply for her master’s for the following year which will open up opportunities when applying for teaching jobs in the future.

Georgia came to college with the goal of becoming a teacher and has stopped at nothing to use the skills, knowledge and experience she has learned to pursue a career that she loves.

Published in