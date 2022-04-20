Work Experience Turns Into Job Offer For DCG Student

A student at Derby College Group’s Broomfield Hall has made such a good impression at his work placement that he has already clinched a full time job with the company.

Jose Malanga (18) from Derby has been on work placement with RS Coaching as part of the Level three Sport and Exercise Science study programme to gain valuable experience in the industry.

He has embraced all the opportunities available during the work placement – taking on additional responsibilities in coaching sessions and gaining Dodgeball-specific qualifications.

Business owner Raj Singh set up RS Coaching six years ago and has eight staff who run a wide range of children’s clubs and coaching sessions in Heanor, Belper and Derby, holiday clubs in different locations and sports sessions for pupils in 12 different local primary schools.

He explained: “We are a growing company and I am delighted that Jose will be joining us as soon as he finishes at college in early summer.

“He has really impressed us with his work ethic, his attitude and his coaching skills. He has gone the extra mile from day one and proved himself as a real asset to the team.”

Jose came to the UK from Portugal when he was 16 and enrolled at College after completing his GCSEs.

He said: “I am very excited about joining RS Coaching as I have always wanted a career in coaching and working with young people.

“I appreciate that this is a great opportunity and it is good to know what my next step will be as I complete my college course.”

DCG team manager Nick Ramsden concluded: “This is the perfect outcome for Jose and for many of our other students who recognise that work experience is not just good for their CVs but also an opportunity to shine and potentially gain a job before they even finish College.

“From an employer’s point of view, offering work experience to students gives them the chance to see if the young person is a good fit with their business and the opportunity to mould them into their employees of the future.”

For more information about RS Coaching, visit https://www.rs-coaching.co.uk/ and for information about all the study programmes available at Derby College and work experience opportunities, visit https://www.derby-college.ac.uk/

