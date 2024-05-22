Work of the Brontë sisters explored in free event 

The timeless work of the Brontë sisters will be explored during a study day open to all literary enthusiasts.

Hosted by the English Literature team from the University of Chester, the free event on Thursday, June 6 is designed for fans of the sisters’ works and for those who would like to discover more about three of the most important writers of the Victorian period.

There will be talks by Professor Melissa Fegan (on Charlotte), Alison Newbold (on Emily) and Professor Deborah Wynne (on Anne). The talks will be followed by a reading group discussion based on extracts from the sisters’ works.

The sisters produced some of the most enduring classics from the Victorian era including Charlotte’s Jane Eyre; Emily’s Wuthering Heights and Anne’s The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.

The Chester academics are experts on the famous sisters. Deborah has co-edited a book with Amber K. Regis entitled The Edinburgh Companion to the Brontës and the Arts due to be published in December this year. Melissa’s chapter on the Brontës and Ireland will appear in the book. Alison Newbold has an article on Charlotte Brontë that will be published in the July 2024 issue of the journal Brontë Studies.

Deborah said:

“The work of the Brontë sisters continues to fascinate readers to this day and we are really looking forward to discussing our insights and meeting others who share a passion for their work.”