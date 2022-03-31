World’s first personal defibrillator set to save lives in UK schools & universities

Every day, 150 people in the UK die from out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, making it one of the nation’s biggest killers.

The vast majority of sudden cardiac arrests happen in the home or the workplace, striking quickly and with little to no warning. Survival rate is low; if a victim does not receive CPR or defibrillation within the first ten minutes, they will not survive.

Yet new research carried out amongst the UK population reveals that only 18% of people would feel confident using a defibrillator if they witnessed a loved one suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. This drops to 16% if the victim is a stranger.

Findings suggest that the main barrier holding people back from using a defibrillator in an emergency is a lack of training (43%); followed by a lack of confidence (41%); and a fear of causing further damage (35%).

CellAED®, developed by Rapid Response Revival®, has been created to increase access to defibrillators and overcome barriers to their use. The world’s first personal, portable defibrillator uses game-changing technology, designed to improve the chances of surviving a sudden cardiac arrest.

CellAED®’s unique Snap Peel StickÔdesign means the device is quick and easy to use, even by someone with no medical training. CellAED® is up to one tenth of the price, size, and weight of current technology, and makes at-home defibrillator ownership a possibility.

Donovan Casey, co-founder and CEO of Rapid Response Revival®said,

“In 2014, when my partner Sarah suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, I was a customer for a product that didn’t exist. Without the quick action from emergency services, Sarah would not be here today. So CellAED® is born out of a personal mission to make this life-saving technology available in homes and all public spaces. I’ve seen first-hand that cardiac arrests strike anyone, regardless of age or health status, so having the suitable tools and knowledge to hand could save the life of a loved one, colleague, or passer-by.”

Dr Steven Brooks, Chief Medical Officer at Rapid Response Revival®said,

“CellAED® will profoundly change the way we address sudden cardiac arrest in our communities. The miniaturisation of existing AED technology, paired with approval from the world’s leading medical device regulatory authorities makes CellAED® the obvious choice for life-saving defibrillation in homes and workplaces. If there is a CellAED® nearby, the chances of surviving a sudden cardiac arrest significantly improve.”

Increasing awareness of sudden cardiac arrest in the UK

Improving the UK’s access to defibrillators is just one part of the solution. Only one third(33%) of UK adults would be able to recognise the signs of sudden cardiac arrest and just (26%) know how they differ from heart attacks.

With only 18% of people in the UK having had CPR training in the last two years, confidence to step in during an emergency is currently low. But appetite for training is high – over two thirds (68%) of UK adults would like to learn CPR to be able to better help.

Rapid Response Revival® is on a mission to reduce the death toll from sudden cardiac arrest by:

Raising awareness of how to recognise and respond to sudden cardiac arrest Educating people around CPR and defibrillator use And doing what no-one has achieved before; getting affordable, easy-to-use defibrillators into homes and workplaces across the UK

Benjamin Culff, who was just 17 years old when he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work as a waiter, said,

“Thanks to the quick action of my courageous colleagues and the fact that there was an onsite defibrillator in my workplace, I was given a second chance. Since my cardiac arrest, I have dreamt of there being a mini defibrillator that could be easily used in homes and offices and it’s amazing to see that Rapid Response Revival® has realised those dreams. My story is testament to the fact that sudden cardiac arrest really can strike anyone, anywhere at any time.”

For more information on CellAED® and to pre-order for the special introductory price from £199, visit cellaed.io.

Published in