Ambition Institute: Initial Teacher Training Programme

Ambition Institute is proud to announce that Teach Kent and Sussex SCITT has signed up to be a Founding Partner of their Initial Teacher Training programme.

The news follows Ambition’s successful accreditation as an ITT provider in May.

Ambition will begin delivering initial teacher training in September 2024 and is currently designing its programme content.

Teach Kent and Sussex is an outstanding provider of ITT and is part of Tenax Schools Trust, which operates schools across the south east. The trust also leads the Kent Teaching School hub. Its CEO, Ian Bauckham CBE, chaired the DfE’s recent Initial Teacher Training Market Review.

Ian Bauckham said: “Teachers need, deserve and are entitled to brilliant training at all stages of their career. This training should be rooted in the best research and evidence, creating a shared body of knowledge, skills and behaviours that evolves and is built upon by every new generation of teachers and researchers.

“That’s why Teach Kent and Sussex are so excited to announce that we’ve become a Founding Partner of Ambition Institute’s Initial Teacher Training provision.

“This partnership between Ambition and Teach Kent and Sussex will assure excellence for trainee teachers across our area by offering a top quality training programme, rooted in state of the art evidence, delivered in schools and supported with intensive and supported classroom practice . We will continue to work closely with our established network of local partner schools across Kent and Sussex as we forge this new partnership.

“We already work with Ambition through the Kent Teaching School hub. We know their excellent track record in designing and delivering the Early Career Framework programme. This new partnership will mean that our trainees can look forward to a fantastic support package of three years of cohesive, sequenced induction training.

“Like Ambition, Teach Kent and Sussex have always believed that great teaching transforms lives and makes futures brighter. We believe this new partnership will support us to build the foundations for high-quality teaching right from the very start of a teacher’s career.”

Hilary Spencer, chief executive of Ambition Institute, said:

“We are delighted to be working withTeach Kent and Sussex as a Founding Partner of our Initial Teacher Training provision. Our combined experience and expertise will providenew teachers with a comprehensive three-year induction, helping them feel supported and confident in the classroom.

“A great teacher changes the future every day. Especially for children who’ve had a tough start in life, a teacher can be the critical factor in their success. That’s why every teacher should have access to high quality professional development from the very outset of their career.

“The ‘golden thread’ of professional development – starting with initial teacher training and moving into the Early Career Framework – gives new teachers strong foundations upon which to build, and we’re excited to start delivery on ITT from September 2024.”

