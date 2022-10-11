AutoRaise looking for new Volunteers and Trustees

As AutoRaise prepare to fast-forward their operations and activities through continued growth and development, they are looking to increase membership of their Board of Trustees and uncover industry professionals to offer some support to further the charity’s aims and Mission Possible. We are requesting nominations for candidates for all positions on the AutoRaise Trustee Board as well as some volunteers.

Some of the current Board of Trustees have continued in their tenure for longer than was required; this was to ensure both the smooth running of the charity and to get AutoRaise into an enviable financial position post pandemic. It is now time to welcome some new like-minded industry professionals who can give their support, experience, and a little time to secure the objectives of the charity.

The Board will consider all applications from any Vehicle Repair industry stakeholders and are particularly keen to seek experienced professionals from the worlds of further education, marketing, and senior management/principals from the sector.

AutoRaise will engage with all applicants to assess the candidate’s suitability, experience and skill set against the available roles. Successful applicants will be formally elected as officers of the charity and be allocated key responsibilities within a specific Trustee role with a level of expectancy around activity and input.

In addition, AutoRaise are looking for individuals who really care about the industry and are prepared to volunteer occasional support for specific projects, campaigns, initiatives, and events.

Published in