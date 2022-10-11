Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

AutoRaise looking for new Volunteers and Trustees

AutoRaise October 11, 2022
0 Comments
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

As AutoRaise prepare to fast-forward their operations and activities through continued growth and development, they are looking to increase membership of their Board of Trustees and uncover industry professionals to offer some support to further the charity’s aims and Mission Possible. We are requesting nominations for candidates for all positions on the AutoRaise Trustee Board as well as some volunteers.

Some of the current Board of Trustees have continued in their tenure for longer than was required; this was to ensure both the smooth running of the charity and to get AutoRaise into an enviable financial position post pandemic. It is now time to welcome some new like-minded industry professionals who can give their support, experience, and a little time to secure the objectives of the charity.

The Board will consider all applications from any Vehicle Repair industry stakeholders and are particularly keen to seek experienced professionals from the worlds of further education, marketing, and senior management/principals from the sector.

AutoRaise will engage with all applicants to assess the candidate’s suitability, experience and skill set against the available roles. Successful applicants will be formally elected as officers of the charity and be allocated key responsibilities within a specific Trustee role with a level of expectancy around activity and input.

In addition, AutoRaise are looking for individuals who really care about the industry and are prepared to volunteer occasional support for specific projects, campaigns, initiatives, and events.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Employability, Work and leadership
Published in: Employability, Work and leadership
AutoRaise

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .