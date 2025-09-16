Award-winning learning ambassador motivated to help her community

When Gina Powell volunteered as a teaching assistant in 2004, never did she imagine that Pencaerau Primary School, Caerau, Cardiff would become so pivotal in her life.

She took on the voluntary role to be “a familiar, friendly face at the school gates for families to build a bridge between home and school”.

An advocate for adult learning, Gina soon secured a paid job at the school where she’s now a family engagement officer. The “dream role” allows her to support parents and families.

She liaises with learning providers, including Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) and Adult Learning Cardiff, to bring learning opportunities to parents and adults in Caerau, Ely.

Over the past two years, 52 adults have completed family and adult learning courses, with some advancing to university.

In recognition of her contribution to her community, Gina has won the Learner Voice Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Brangwyn Hall, Swansea on September 18. She is one of 11 award winners.

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales, which runs from September 15-21, the awards recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning. The awards are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

“Being a learning ambassador, I show that life doesn’t end with being a parent – they can become whatever they want to be! I’ve walked in the same shoes as many of the families I support,” said Gina, a mother to three and grandmother to five.

“Maybe learning didn’t happen for them when they were younger but that doesn’t mean it’s too late. I’ve come to understand that learning isn’t just about qualifications; it’s about confidence, belonging and opening doors that people didn’t even know were there.”

What makes her role even more personal is that her daughters now teach at the school, which they previously attended and her grandchildren are pupils

“With the support of tutors, I’ve seen parents reconnect with learning and gain a renewed sense of self-worth. Whether their goal is university or just the courage to take that first step, I’m here to walk alongside them, because every step forward matters.

“Now, I also get to support other family engagement officers and help open our school up to wider community learning. When we all work together, something amazing happens: our community grows stronger, closer and full of possibilities.”

Award nominator Emma Mcloughlin from CAVC, said: “Gina’s journey from mum to learner, employee and an ambassador for adult learning demonstrates that having a voice for learning can create generational change for her family and community.

“She’s a pivotal changemaker through her passion, engagement and aspirations for her fellow community members.”

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said: “Adult Learners’ Week is a chance to celebrate the achievements of learners and to inspire people to discover how learning can positively change their lives.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to take a change of direction and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. The Inspire! Adult Learning Awards stories show just how much can be achieved when people are supported to overcome barriers and return to learning.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, added: “Learning is a lifelong journey that enriches every part of who we are. Whether we’re picking up a new skill for our career, our health, or just for the sheer joy of it, each step we take in learning boosts our confidence and sense of purpose.

“In a rapidly evolving world, it’s vital to support and celebrate the adults in Wales who embrace learning at various stages of life. Their commitment to developing new skills not only transforms their own lives but also helps build a more resilient and adaptable future for our communities.”