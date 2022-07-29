Biggest ever Lifting Industry careers event at LiftEx 2022

LiftEx in Aberdeen will host the biggest ever Lifting Industry careers event, which will be organised by the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) working closely with TechFest, a local specialist in the promotion of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects, which strives to fill the gap between School and industry and open up children to learning opportunities such as LiftEx, where they can see the industry at its best.

Senior pupils who have an interest in learning more about the huge range of opportunities available to them in the lifting industry are invited to come along and learn more, engage with industry professionals and interact with global companies and organisations at the LiftEx Industry Career Day on 6 October 2022 at LiftEx in Aberdeen. Currently nearly 130 individuals have already signed up to attend in person.

The day will be split into three parts, commencing with LEEA running a career information, advice and guidance session for the students, aged 16-18, and their teachers. Speakers from industry and partners from universities and the military will introduce students to learning opportunities and career routes.

The second part of the day will see LEEA running an interactive breakout session, where member volunteers will support the students in small groups as they introduce them to key parts of the industry. They will also run interview practice sessions, with advice on successful applications and CVs. Updated interactive experiments, which are part of LEEA’s Think Lifting programme, as well as other interactive activities, will be rolled out to introduce the students to core principles used throughout the industry.

Think Lifting is the school engagement programme already established by LEEA to inspire and encourage pupils to consider a career in the lifting industry through linking them to local lifting sectors. Interested LEEA members have access to a suite of tools, such as the aforementioned experiments, to promote and conduct Think Lifting classes.

The final part of the day for the students will be an escorted tour around the LiftEx exhibition hall, visiting the stands of member companies that have signed up to host the students.

To ensure the day has a wider reach, the careers session will be recorded and broadcast in real time, so a broader number of aspiring students can benefit in addition to those in attendance.

Students will come away more confident, having gained the opportunity to utilise their metaskills on things like problem solving and creativity as well as meeting people who do that in their jobs. They will also received essential practical advice such as on improving CVs.

Ross Moloney, CEO of LEEA said:

“Through meeting with industry professionals from LEEA and its members, getting involved in hands-on challenges, mock interviews and other activities, this event will raise awareness among teachers as well as students of the opportunities available in the Lifting Industry and the pathways into it. The free content LEEA will be offering throughout the day will include sharing industry knowledge and experience with the next generation, in addition to introducing and promoting the Lifting Industry. The invitation will be issued far and wide to encourage members that have relationships with their local schools and colleges to do the same. We look forward to seeing schools, colleges and pupils on 6 October at the LiftEx Industry Career Day.”

LEEA will be working with its members to spread the word, while students can get involved by making an application on the TechFest website at https://techfest.org.uk/news-events/upcoming-events-new/event/154-liftex.

LiftEx 2022, the free-to-attend flagship event hosted by LEEA, will be held at P&J Live, Aberdeen on 5-6 October 2022. This is the leading networking event for the lifting industry, with a packed exhibition floor of major lifting suppliers, and over 1,500 buyers attending from multiple vertical markets. LiftEx Headline Sponsor is Rapid Response Solutions and Silver Sponsor is Van Beest. For further information on LiftEx, and to download your free visitor ticket, go to: https://liftex.org/liftex-aberdeenor contact Leah Phelps tel +44 (0) 203 488 2865, email: [email protected].

