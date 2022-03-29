BPIC Network & CV-Library partner up to cast the net wider in Talent Acquisition of BAME into the construction and built environment industry 

We are proud to announce that BPIC Network has partnered up with CV-Library to cast the net wider in talent acquisition of black and ethnic minorities into the construction and built environment industry #STRONGERTOGETHER .

CV-Library is the UK’s largest independent job board, with over 235,000 live vacancies from all industries nationwide available to search. With simple search tools and instant job matches delivered to your inbox, it’s never been easier to land a new job with CV-Library. BPIC Network seek to address the lack of diversity within the industry by collaborating to promote diversity through a number of initiatives. They have clients across all sectors including property, consultancies, local authorities, developers and contractors.

BPIC Network’s culture is driven by values to support clients, by finding the right talent for the job. They recognise the importance of encouraging diversity within the workplace and are passionate about promoting the industry. There is a shortage of technical staff and low numbers entering the industry, creating hiring challenges long term hence the excitement for this partnership with CV-Library.

Commenting on this partnership, Amos Simbo, Director of BPIC Network, said:

“This partnership is important to us as we are keen to get more black people across all career levels moving into the right job for them in the construction industry. CV-Library is widely known and used by many hence having our roles on their website means more people beyond our network are seeing career opportunities available to them.”

Lee Biggins, Founder and CEO of CV-Library commented:

“We fully support the values and ambitions of the BPIC Network and are thrilled to partner with them to promote greater diversity within the construction industry. A conscious shift in diversifying the workforce is required and the current skills shortage in the sector provides a fantastic opportunity to start attracting a wider pool of new talent, inclusive of more black and ethnic minority professionals.”

Together with CV-Library and BPIC Network aim to tackle the lack of diversity and recruitment process that do not support the improvement of a more diverse workplace by breaking down the barriers that are creating inequalities within the workplace.

Published in