From education to employment

Cambridge Regional College and Hays join forces to ensure future construction and business talent

Cambridge Regional College February 23, 2023
0 Comments
Hays visit CRCs Cambridge Campus

Cambridge Regional College and Hays are proud to announce their newly formed strategic partnership. This partnership will inform the College’s curriculum content, based on employer needs and will allow students to further develop their skills so they are ready for their chosen career paths in construction and business.

The collaboration aims to build several key outcomes for students at Cambridge Regional College. Hays will help build students’ employability skills by delivering CV writing classes and interview preparation workshops. Hays will also be attending CRC’s Careers Fairs to identify students who are ready to recruit into their client roles. In addition, Hays will support CRC to shape the curriculum content in construction and business to meet employer needs by attending the College’s Employer Forums and providing insight, during the year, into employment trends.

Nadine Blandin, Director at Hays, said “We are very pleased to be starting a partnership with Cambridge Regional College – it’s a great opportunity to not only inspire young people with the diversity of opportunities available to them but also support them and the CRC team to ensure they are best informed and prepared to make the most of these opportunities. At Hays, we are passionate about young people having the best start in the world of work and are delighted to be able to play our part working for their tomorrow.”

Michelle Dowse, Deputy Principal at CRC said “Working with Hays will allow us to bring industry expertise directly to our students studying at CRC, ensuring that they are aware of the opportunities available to them, and are trained in the skills and knowledge required to succeed in their chosen industry. Career readiness is a key priority for us at CRC, ensuring that our students gain the professional and technical skills needed for their next step as well as the employability skills needed by employers. Our strategic partnerships enable us to identify common goals with employers in the region and work together to secure positive outcomes for young people and employers. We are thrilled to be working with Hays Recruitment.”

Cambridge Regional College

