Croydon launches new career centre to help public back into work during cost-of-living crisis

London Learning Consortium launches a new Career Center in Croydon to help job seekers in the Health and Social care sector gain additional employability support.

LLC will be providing specially bespoke workshops and 1:1 support sessions funded by the ESF (European Social Fund) GLA (Greater London Authority) Mayors Academies Programme.

The new Career Center aims to tackle unemployment across 6 South London Boroughs including Sutton, Merton, Kingston, Richmond Wandsworth and Croydon.

London Learning Consortium has proudly launched a new Career Centre in the heart of Croydon. The LLC Career Center launched on the 1st December 2022 and is a one stop Employment Support Hub for jobseekers to access a wide range of vacant roles within the Health and Care Sectors.

With the current cost of living crisis in the UK, LLC and the GLA understands just how important it is for jobseekers to develop not only the skills to secure a job, but also the confidence to excel in their role and progress to the next level. With expert advice on building a CV, Interview support, access to job vacancies and dedicated work coaches; the new LLC Career Centre is a unique service that is specially tailored to each user’s needs.

Since the start of the pandemic, everything has had to change in terms of how LLC provides their services. When it comes to learning, LLC has adapted and created an online platform to help those who are unemployed get a job within the health and social care sector. London Learning Consortium (LLC) is working in partnership with Southwest London (SWL) NHS as part of our Mayors ESF Academies Programme for the Health and Social Care Sector, which is available to customers who are aged 16+, unemployed or economically inactive, and live in selected South London Boroughs.

“It really does give you a spark to hear about all the innovation, to see progress happen and to be a part of the change.” Lorissa Page – NHS SWL Workforce Transformation Programme Director

Michela Bernasconi GLA Principal Project Officer, Skills and Employment, officially launched the center by cutting the ribbon to the new LLC Career Centre. She describes LLC as “a vibrant place where there is something for everyone’s needs.” The new online platform features a range of resources and is simply an extension of the profound work that LLC delivers as part of our wider services, to local communities in London.

