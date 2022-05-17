Digital Europe for All (DE4A) Launches Doing Business Abroad Pilot

Digital Europe for All (DE4A), a three-year Member State-driven project that is supporting the Single Digital Gateway Regulation across Europe and helping to make the digital single market a reality, today announced the launch of its Doing Business Abroad pilot.

The Doing Business Abroad pilot aims at demonstrating in practice the benefits for companies and competent authorities of realising across borders the principles of Once-Only and digital-by-default. It also supports the use of innovative approaches such as validating mandates of company representatives. The pilot is proud to announce that the first cross-border service has been launched for piloting.

The service largely corresponds to a fully online procedure of the ‘Starting, running and closing a business’ in the Single Digital Gateway Regulation (SDGR), which allows companies from Romania to easily register their company with the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) in The Netherlands.

Further cross-border services and combinations of Member States are expected to be launched in the coming days.

Details of the services and the guidelines for participation can be found on the microsite of the Doing Business Abroad pilot at https://www.de4a.eu/doingbusinessabroadpilot

