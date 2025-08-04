Employers and University students share valuable insights in inaugural Skills and Strengths Exchange event

University of Chester students and graduates about to enter the workplace enjoyed exchanging valuable ideas and support with local employers in an event held at the heart of Chester Zoo.

The Skills and Strengths Exchange event, held at The Square events space and hosted by the University’s Careers and Employability Team, saw attendees learn how to impress at job interviews and transition from learning to the world of work, while students shared inclusive recruitment practices and how new starters can provide fresh contributions into the workplace.

The day, the first of its kind, offered students and graduates the chance to network with people representing local employers such as Bank of America, Essar, HM3 Legal, Merseyside Police, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Armstrong B2B and Linguastay.

Student, graduate and employer status was deliberately not disclosed on name badges, to help break down barriers and to encourage an open approach to communication between all participants.

Prior to the event, attendees completed a ‘Strengths Profile’ which identified their skills and how those could be adapted to a working environment. Round-table discussions followed, with students encouraged to go around the room and speak in small-group conversations with employers to explore topics from multiple perspectives. Issues discussed included the use of AI in application forms and the relevance of work placements and experiential learning when preparing for work.

A Q&A session, chaired by students, was also held with attendees asking useful questions of local businesses. Following the event’s conclusion, everyone was able to enjoy access around the zoo and see some of its more than 37,000 animals.

Angie Standish, Head of Careers and Employability, said: “One of the aims of the event was to help bridge the gap between employers and new graduates entering the workforce and make space for real conversations. Our students and graduates took the role of student consultants to share their lived experiences with employers and help inform best practices of recruitment, job shaping, and recognising skills that may be overlooked.

“Our supportive employers, many who host our Inspiring Futures Internship programme which helps students from underrepresented groups gain work experience, were also openly sharing their experience including what makes a candidate stand out to them.

“Prior to the event, all attendees took a Strengths Profile and these were shared on the day, with common themes between both groups of ‘Equality’ and ‘Unconditionality’. Our students’ common strengths of ‘Innovation’, ‘Change Agent’, ‘Mission’, ‘Authenticity’ and ‘Improver’ really shone out from the day and there were so many great connections and conversations.

“Following the day’s success we have also launched a Reverse Mentoring pilot, matching employers and early years talent recruiters to our student groups, continuing to share information and bridge the gap from university to the professional world of work.”

Helle Hammonds, who recently graduated with a Master’s in Psychology from the University and has set up a new business focusing on psychological health and wellbeing with support from the University’s Venture programme, said the event was “a great experience on many levels”.

She added:

“The employers were super engaged and open to hearing from us. The discussions we had with them helped break down our misconceptions about needing to be perfect for a role before applying.

“The way the day was arranged – co-organised by the Careers and Employability Team and current students – was so well run. I learned more about myself, what employers are really looking for and made some new friends too.”

Student Event Assistant Sophie Kaye, who co-led the afternoon Q&A with local employers, said: “It was very frightening conducting a panel discussion; however, I found that facilitating the conversation was incredibly rewarding and I honestly had fun doing it, and cracking bad jokes too.

“The whole event was also incredibly useful to me, as well as the attendees, as it was a privilege to see the human in all of these industry experts shining through, an experience that isn’t common. I was pleased to be even a small part of it.”

Mat Farnham-Burrows, General Manager of Linguastay, said:

“It was extremely insightful to hear the struggles that graduates and undergraduates have in applying for job roles, and I can certainly understand the feeling they have about the ‘experience quote’ they come up against regularly. I feel it was a great opportunity to share with them some advice on how to overcome those challenges, with volunteering and gaining experience away from their chosen field.”