Finalists announced for the 2023 ERSA Employability Awards

Following a record-breaking number of entries, the Employment Related Services Association (ERSA) is delighted to announce its Employability Awards finalists.

Now in their eleventh year, the ERSA Employability Awards continue to exemplify the dedication, creativity, and determination of everyone Working for Better Work. Drawn across 12 fiercely competed categories, our finalists have been chosen from more than 300 entries.

“Everyone nominated for an ERSA award is a winner in my eyes,” says Elizabeth Taylor, ERSA Chief Executive. “The categories explore everything that’s fabulous about our sector; it’s dedicated people, proactive partnerships, and pioneering projects – hence our judges have struggled to keep some of the listings short!

“Against a backdrop of unprecedented long-term sickness, stubbornly high vacancies, and wider political turbulence, the employability sector continues to deliver. Supporting people, many among the most disadvantaged in the country, into worthwhile employment is driving economic and social change and that definitely deserves celebrating. Well done to everyone nominated.

“We are the employability support sector – we are all winners!”

The Finalists

Frontline Advisor of the Year – Working for Better Work – Sponsored by Standguide

Employment advisors, specialist staff and trainers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment working with their caseload, moving people in to work, into good jobs with opportunities for career progression and ensuring there is in-work support.

Christine Morris, Maximus

Helen Robinson, Twining Enterprise

Joseph Kadji, Catch-22

Mary-Victoria I., Ingeus

Grace Prescott, Unity Works

Vicky Shields, Fedcap

Fleur Patton, Papworth Trust

Jude Sach, Southern Housing

Caroline Geiss, Essex Cares Ltd

Kirsty Langley, Forward Trust

Hannah Kaur, Sport4Life

Courtney Llewellyn, ITEC Training

Frontline Manager of the Year – Working for Better Work – Sponsored by Twin Group

Inspirational managers who encourage and support their frontline teams to achieve excellent performance, benefitting customers and achieving performance against targets.

Kim Walker, The Growth Company

Laura Gower, Serco

Jo Lacy, Plymouth City Council

Shanice Martin, Triage

Matt Woodward, Mental Health Matters

Richard Gannon, People Plus

Ashley Hill, Seetec

Mark Leach, Standguide – nominated by G4S

Employer Partnership of the Year Award – Working for Better Work – Sponsored by 4front Partners

Employers who are working with employment support providers, creating good, sustainable jobs, that meet both the needs of the employer and their employees.

OCS – nominated by Ingeus

National Grid – nominated by Catch-22

Starling Bank – nominated by Serco Restart Team

Hargreaves Lansdown – nominated by Women’s Work Lab

Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) – nominated by Fedcap

Public Health Scotland – nominated by ENABLE Works

Dunelm – nominated by Down’s Syndrome Association’s WorkFit programme

Achiever of the Year Award – Working for Better Work – Sponsored by Fedcap

A significant achiever who has shown determination and flexibility to achieve the right job for them, embarking on a career.

Sophia Mohammed – nominated by Women’s Work Lab

Gurmita Kaur – nominated by Hackney Education

Sharon Palmer – nominated by Karbon Homes

Gary Swan – nominated by Routes To Work Ltd

Maksym Voloshyn – nominated by Maximus

Zahwa Mukhtar – nominated by Hackney Council

Employer Engagement Practitioner of the Year Award – Working Together – Sponsored by Education Development Trust

Employer engagement practitioners who demonstrate an understanding of both employers in the local labour market and the needs of participants.

Arlene Todd, Ingeus

Chris Gibson, Inspira – nominated by G4S

Janelle Vickers, Catch-22

Nicholas Ward, Reed in Partnership

Samantha Cuffy, Women’s Work Lab

Laura Evans, People Plus

Community Outreach of the Year Award – Working Together – Sponsored by Clarion Housing Group

A delivery team or employment support organisation that can demonstrate success in reaching potential participants in local communities, bringing them on to provision and moving them in to good work.

Groundwork

Newground Together

Glasgow Engagement Team at PeoplePlus Scotland

Reform Radio

Refugee Employment Team at Enable

3SC

Tailored Employment Support of the Year Award – Working Together – Sponsored by Entitled To

Frontline teams or organisations, who work together to support caseloads of those further from the labour markets, enabling people to achieve economic independence.

The Luton Team at Jobs-22

Women’s Work Lab

The Individual Placement Support (IPS) Programme at Humankind

The Scotland Team at Fedcap

Housing Support at Ingeus

Active Inclusion Programme at Clarion Futures

The Behind the Scenes Award – Working Together – Sponsored by ICONI

Teams or individuals that support frontline services such as IT, service design and research. Those that are delivering cost effective solutions to improve performance.

The Operational Excellence Team at Ingeus

GC Employment Central Support Functions Team

Miranda Howes, The Matthew Project

Jobs 22 CSC Team

Partnership of the Year Award – Working Together – Sponsored by The Digital College

Partnerships that add value to employment support contracts, providing expertise in areas such as health, housing, training, finances and rehabilitation, or that help introduce clients to employment support partners.

Seetec and The Good Things Foundation

The Achieve CFO3 Discovery Wing – nominated by Career Connect

WorkTrain Greenwich – nominated by Unity Works

Serco and The Sharan Project

Remploy Fair Start Scotland and HMP Addiewell Prison

The Platform – nominated by Blackpool Council

The Sharing Best Practice Award – Working for Everyone – Sponsored by Serco

Individuals who contribute to forums, conferences and networks. Those who set the agenda and lead the debate.

Bella Relph & Jo Carter, Hackney Works (Hackney Council)

Mike Collins, Ingeus

Kathryn Jellings, 3SC

Nikki-Dee Haddleton, Steps to Work

Social Value Award – Working for Everyone – Sponsored by Genius Within

Initiatives that have delivered over and above requirements and that have provided exceptional value for money, both in terms of the public purse and value in communities.

Career Connect

Ingeus Restart, Greater Manchester

Acorn Training

Maximus

People Plus

Fedcap

Routes to Work

Fusion – nominated by UNITY (Formerly Fusion) at Community Housing

Digital Solution of The Year Award – Sponsored by Maximus

Digital offers that enhance employment support, making it more accessible and inclusive, supporting and complementing the role of the advisor.

Earlybird

The Digital College

Learn at Scope

Skills Launchpad Plymouth

Mental Health Matters

Naturally Talented Me

Celebrate at the ERSA Employability Awards,

Tue 28 November, Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

