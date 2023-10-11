Finalists announced for the 2023 ERSA Employability Awards
Following a record-breaking number of entries, the Employment Related Services Association (ERSA) is delighted to announce its Employability Awards finalists.
Now in their eleventh year, the ERSA Employability Awards continue to exemplify the dedication, creativity, and determination of everyone Working for Better Work. Drawn across 12 fiercely competed categories, our finalists have been chosen from more than 300 entries.
“Everyone nominated for an ERSA award is a winner in my eyes,” says Elizabeth Taylor, ERSA Chief Executive. “The categories explore everything that’s fabulous about our sector; it’s dedicated people, proactive partnerships, and pioneering projects – hence our judges have struggled to keep some of the listings short!
“Against a backdrop of unprecedented long-term sickness, stubbornly high vacancies, and wider political turbulence, the employability sector continues to deliver. Supporting people, many among the most disadvantaged in the country, into worthwhile employment is driving economic and social change and that definitely deserves celebrating. Well done to everyone nominated.
“We are the employability support sector – we are all winners!”
The Finalists
Frontline Advisor of the Year – Working for Better Work – Sponsored by Standguide
Employment advisors, specialist staff and trainers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment working with their caseload, moving people in to work, into good jobs with opportunities for career progression and ensuring there is in-work support.
- Christine Morris, Maximus
- Helen Robinson, Twining Enterprise
- Joseph Kadji, Catch-22
- Mary-Victoria I., Ingeus
- Grace Prescott, Unity Works
- Vicky Shields, Fedcap
- Fleur Patton, Papworth Trust
- Jude Sach, Southern Housing
- Caroline Geiss, Essex Cares Ltd
- Kirsty Langley, Forward Trust
- Hannah Kaur, Sport4Life
- Courtney Llewellyn, ITEC Training
Frontline Manager of the Year – Working for Better Work – Sponsored by Twin Group
Inspirational managers who encourage and support their frontline teams to achieve excellent performance, benefitting customers and achieving performance against targets.
- Kim Walker, The Growth Company
- Laura Gower, Serco
- Jo Lacy, Plymouth City Council
- Shanice Martin, Triage
- Matt Woodward, Mental Health Matters
- Richard Gannon, People Plus
- Ashley Hill, Seetec
- Mark Leach, Standguide – nominated by G4S
Employer Partnership of the Year Award – Working for Better Work – Sponsored by 4front Partners
Employers who are working with employment support providers, creating good, sustainable jobs, that meet both the needs of the employer and their employees.
- OCS – nominated by Ingeus
- National Grid – nominated by Catch-22
- Starling Bank – nominated by Serco Restart Team
- Hargreaves Lansdown – nominated by Women’s Work Lab
- Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) – nominated by Fedcap
- Public Health Scotland – nominated by ENABLE Works
- Dunelm – nominated by Down’s Syndrome Association’s WorkFit programme
Achiever of the Year Award – Working for Better Work – Sponsored by Fedcap
A significant achiever who has shown determination and flexibility to achieve the right job for them, embarking on a career.
- Sophia Mohammed – nominated by Women’s Work Lab
- Gurmita Kaur – nominated by Hackney Education
- Sharon Palmer – nominated by Karbon Homes
- Gary Swan – nominated by Routes To Work Ltd
- Maksym Voloshyn – nominated by Maximus
- Zahwa Mukhtar – nominated by Hackney Council
Employer Engagement Practitioner of the Year Award – Working Together – Sponsored by Education Development Trust
Employer engagement practitioners who demonstrate an understanding of both employers in the local labour market and the needs of participants.
- Arlene Todd, Ingeus
- Chris Gibson, Inspira – nominated by G4S
- Janelle Vickers, Catch-22
- Nicholas Ward, Reed in Partnership
- Samantha Cuffy, Women’s Work Lab
- Laura Evans, People Plus
Community Outreach of the Year Award – Working Together – Sponsored by Clarion Housing Group
A delivery team or employment support organisation that can demonstrate success in reaching potential participants in local communities, bringing them on to provision and moving them in to good work.
- Groundwork
- Newground Together
- Glasgow Engagement Team at PeoplePlus Scotland
- Reform Radio
- Refugee Employment Team at Enable
- 3SC
Tailored Employment Support of the Year Award – Working Together – Sponsored by Entitled To
Frontline teams or organisations, who work together to support caseloads of those further from the labour markets, enabling people to achieve economic independence.
- The Luton Team at Jobs-22
- Women’s Work Lab
- The Individual Placement Support (IPS) Programme at Humankind
- The Scotland Team at Fedcap
- Housing Support at Ingeus
- Active Inclusion Programme at Clarion Futures
The Behind the Scenes Award – Working Together – Sponsored by ICONI
Teams or individuals that support frontline services such as IT, service design and research. Those that are delivering cost effective solutions to improve performance.
- The Operational Excellence Team at Ingeus
- GC Employment Central Support Functions Team
- Miranda Howes, The Matthew Project
- Jobs 22 CSC Team
Partnership of the Year Award – Working Together – Sponsored by The Digital College
Partnerships that add value to employment support contracts, providing expertise in areas such as health, housing, training, finances and rehabilitation, or that help introduce clients to employment support partners.
- Seetec and The Good Things Foundation
- The Achieve CFO3 Discovery Wing – nominated by Career Connect
- WorkTrain Greenwich – nominated by Unity Works
- Serco and The Sharan Project
- Remploy Fair Start Scotland and HMP Addiewell Prison
- The Platform – nominated by Blackpool Council
The Sharing Best Practice Award – Working for Everyone – Sponsored by Serco
Individuals who contribute to forums, conferences and networks. Those who set the agenda and lead the debate.
- Bella Relph & Jo Carter, Hackney Works (Hackney Council)
- Mike Collins, Ingeus
- Kathryn Jellings, 3SC
- Nikki-Dee Haddleton, Steps to Work
Social Value Award – Working for Everyone – Sponsored by Genius Within
Initiatives that have delivered over and above requirements and that have provided exceptional value for money, both in terms of the public purse and value in communities.
- Career Connect
- Ingeus Restart, Greater Manchester
- Acorn Training
- Maximus
- People Plus
- Fedcap
- Routes to Work
- Fusion – nominated by UNITY (Formerly Fusion) at Community Housing
Digital Solution of The Year Award – Sponsored by Maximus
Digital offers that enhance employment support, making it more accessible and inclusive, supporting and complementing the role of the advisor.
- Earlybird
- The Digital College
- Learn at Scope
- Skills Launchpad Plymouth
- Mental Health Matters
- Naturally Talented Me
Celebrate at the ERSA Employability Awards,
Tue 28 November, Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.
