Guildhawk launches new website to simplify human & AI translation customer journey

Guildhawk August 17, 2023
Queen’s Award winning Human & AI Translation company Guildhawk, has launched it’s new website and branding to simplify the journey for customers seeking their services, news or employment opportunities.

New Human & AI Translation Services

All services are featured on the new website including an instant access to GAI, the secure AI Translation software as a service (SaaS) solution developed by Guildhawk’s technology department. Designed to meet customer demand for new, integrated translation solutions that use Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). GAI is secure, having been developed in accordance with Guildhawk’s stringent ISO:27001 information security management controls.

Screenshot of the new Guildhawk AI secure translation SaaS platform.

GAI creates authentic results that outperform other Machine Translation solutions because it is trained on a vast lake of trusted data that was created over the past 8 years by Guildhawk’s global network of certified, professional linguists.

AI Opens New Opportunities for Elite Linguists

Powerful new Generative AI technology like ChatGPT has not replaced the role of skilled professional linguists. Guildhawk is seeing increasing demand for elite human linguists that customers want to create new, authentic content and to verify results generated by AI machine translation. As a result, Guildhawk has introduced a new service within their GAI AI translation that provides customers with a quick and easy to use Expert-in-the-Loop (EITL) solution. EITL gives customers instant access to their certified translators.

To learn more about the services and career opportunities at Guildhawk, visit the new website or contact the team.

Published in: Employability, Work and leadership
