MP visits Blackpool centre helping people back in to work

A local MP has praised a Blackpool centre helping people to find work.

Scott Benton, MP for Blackpool South, visited PHX Training’s site at the Enterprise Centre on Lytham Road in South Shore to see how the training provider was helping local people to learn new skills, gain qualifications and get back in to work.

The MP met with Business Manager at the Blackpool centre Pete Mulder, along with the local staff helping people to learn new skills. The centre offers access to computers, internet and printers, as well as teaching people basic IT skills and providing support on applying for a job, such as CV writing or interview preparation.

Despite Blackpool’s unemployment rate falling following the pandemic, jobless claimants in the town are still around double the national average. Helping local people to reskill and offer support to find work in the new economy is key to making a difference, according to Pete Mulder.

“It’s important for people like Scott Benton to see the work we do here and the real-life support we offer to help people learn new skills, retrain in new sectors and get personalised support to find them work.

“For people who may have been made redundant, retraining to find work in a new sector can seem daunting, but our team are here to support people every step of the way, from creating a training plan through to supporting people on applications and interview techniques.”

Scott Benton MP said: “For many people, the jobs landscape has changed following the pandemic but there is plenty of support available for people to reskill for new jobs, or complete basic qualifications to make them more employable.

“PHX Training is doing a fantastic job of supporting people back in to work and is exceptionally valuable to local people throughout Blackpool. It was fantastic to see the hard work and dedication of all the staff, as well as the positive impact they are all having on the local community and the town’s prosperity.”

In addition to employment support, the centre also provides careers advice, as well as a range of qualifications including functional Maths and English, as well training for jobs in specific sectors, such as hospitality, health and social care, customer service and retail.

PHX Training has centres in Blackpool, Barrow, Carlisle, Morecambe and Preston to help people complete training courses to help them back into work.

In addition to support with the Government’s Restart scheme, PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives including adult skills – Maths, English and vocational courses, NEET (not in education, employment or training) and employability contracts.

It also supports local businesses in Lancashire to upskill its staff in courses including team leading, health and safety or business administration.

To find out about the full range of support PHX Training offers, visit www.phxtraining.co.uk

Published in