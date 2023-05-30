National Accident Helpline search for 2023’s Future Legal Mind begins

National Accident Helpline’s annual law competition Future Legal Mind has re-opened for 2023.

One of the UK’s leading essay competitions invites law students at both undergraduate and postgraduate level to submit answers for a chance to win a cash prize and be crowned the 2023 Future Legal mind.

Key details of the competition are:

Future Legal Mind is National Accident Helpline’s annual law competition recognising some of the UK’s smartest and most promising legal students.

The answers submitted will be up to 1200 words in length, with cash prizes for both a winner and a runner up in each category.

Essays must be submitted by “insert date” where a panel will who then create a shortlist of five entries in each category, before the competition judges will then select their Future Legal mind.

In light of the launch of ChatGPT and several other AI platforms, students this year will be asked tackle the topic of Artificial Intelligence from a legal perspective, and consider the potential future role AI may play in improving outcomes in the legal system and more widely society.

This year’s Future Legal Mind Question: Sir Geoffrey Vos, the Master of the Rolls, has said there is a “real possibility that AI may become more intelligent and capable than humans” and that robots could even one day help resolve court disputes.

To what extent do you believe AI could ever replace the role of human judges? And what would be the benefits or potential drawbacks of integrating artificial intelligence in this way?

Jonathan White, Legal & Compliance Director, at National Accident Helpline says:

“Future Legal Mind provides a fantastic opportunity for aspiring lawyers to have their say on the issues currently facing the legal world.

As we all know, AI has dominated the headlines recently, but we’re asking students to look past that and consider what the real benefits could be for the legal profession. The best answers would display a real understanding of the issues facing the legal sector currently, and how we might realistically resolve them “

Many of our past winners have gone on to excel in their professions, and this competition provides a fantastic way to stand out from the crowd in a competitive field.”

The Prize:

The winners in both categories will:

Be announced as our Future Legal Mind 2023 and feature in publicity if they wish.

A mentoring session with one of our experienced in-house lawyers

Receive a £1,500 prize fund.

There will also be a £500 prize for the runner ups.

Last year’s winners Syed Adil (Undergraduate) and Matthew Johnson (Postgraduate) provided the stand out answers to the undergraduate question: “Now that the UK has officially left the EU, what legal changes would you recommend making over the next ten years?” While the Postgraduates were asked “Is the UK court system fit for purpose and what role should other, alternative forms of dispute resolution play?”

