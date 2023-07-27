New green jobs to be created after Greater Manchester invests £2m to support biotech research facility

A £2m investment by Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) will help create a range of green jobs in the city-region.

Holiferm is a trailblazer in the development and production of environmentally friendly biosurfactants that are used in a variety of products, including shampoos, surface cleaners, hand cleansers and cosmetics.

The firm’s gravity-based separation technology, which was first developed at the University of Manchester, uses fermentation to create the substance in a similar way to how beer is brewed. The yeast used in the process is derived from honey, it is combined with rapeseed oil and glucose, which makes it more environmentally friendly. Through the new technology a range of everyday items can become more efficient and milder.

GMCA’s investment in Holiferm will enable the creation of 45 highly skilled roles as well as create 15 back office staff roles at their research lab in Trafford Park, taking the firm’s local workforce up to 60. These jobs will support research into improving and developing their manufacturing process, which takes place at Holiferm’s production site in Wallasey.

Councillor David Molyneux, GMCA lead for Resources and Investment, said:

“This investment will help generate a number of high-quality jobs for people in our city-region as well as boost our local economy. The research undertaken at Holiferm in Trafford will also support the North West in becoming carbon neutral and more energy efficient.

“We want Greater Manchester businesses to grow and thrive, to provide well-paid, secure jobs for our residents and to attract investment to our city-region. For that to happen, it is essential we invest in organisations to help them grow and support our ambitions.”

Mariane Gaio, People and Culture Manager for Holiferm, said:

“GMCA’s investment in Holiferm allows us to push forward in developing new processes using our innovative technology. This will lead to a greater range of products at a more affordable cost point. This is important, as in order to convince the major manufacturers to swap to biosurfactants we need to show them that they are cost effective too.

“The investment also allows us to scale up our work force, both in the laboratory and the office. By hiring the right people for the right jobs we make sure that everyone has a voice, can contribute to and is invested in the continued success of the company.”

The Greater Manchester Investment Fund is a series of investment funds aimed at encouraging business growth and investment in property and infrastructure.

Investments made by Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) into the local economy have reached £192m to date, with the figure continuing to rise through fund recycling as money is given back from previous successful business loans and reinvested in new projects.

Greater Manchester’s devolved powers means GMCA can respond flexibly and creatively to local priorities, allowing the authority to control the allocation of government resources. The city-region’s unique approach to investment means it is able to loan effectively and recycle that investment.

The investment also supports Greater Manchester Local Industry Strategy, which is a joint plan with Government to capitalise on our city-region’s assets and opportunities to create good jobs as well as growth for Greater Manchester. This includes bringing attention to creating jobs in high-technology ‘frontier’ sectors for regional economic progress.

