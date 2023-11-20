Over 20k Young People set to descend on Excel London for the UK’s largest jobs & careers fair

The UK’s largest jobs and careers fair is set to take place this week, with over 20,000 young people expected to descend on ExCeL London for BusinessLDN’s Skills London event.

Skills London, which is supported by the Mayor of London, will see around 100 household names exhibiting at the free-to-attend event, including: British Airways, Amazon, the Royal Opera House, KPMG, the Environment Agency, Sky, Hilton, Starbucks, Transport for London, UK Power Networks, and a host of universities and further education colleges. (Full list here.)

Muniya Barua, Deputy Chief Executive of BusinessLDN, said:

“Skills London is our biggest and most practical intervention to bring young people from across the capital together with leading employers and educational providers.

With more than 35,000 jobs, training opportunities and apprenticeships under one roof, Skills London visitors could walk away with life-changing advice, or even a new job. It’s a fantastic way to showcase the world of work and education to young Londoners, their parents, carers and teachers.”

Skills London takes place on November 24 and 25 at ExCeL London, aimed at 14–24-year-olds, their parents, carers and teachers. It is free to attend. You can find out more by visiting: https://www.businessldn.co.uk/skillslondon/event-information

Earlier this year BusinessLDN published an ambitious plan to tackle skills shortages, address inequality and boost labour market inclusion in London. The London Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) sets out a blueprint for getting more Londoners into better, higher-paying jobs by better matching training provision to employer demand. It was led by BusinessLDN, in partnership with Federation of Small Businesses London (FSB London), London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), and CBI London, with the backing of the Mayor of London and funded by the Department for Education. You can read more about the LSIP’s findings here.

