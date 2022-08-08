Toolbox Talks see 184 electricians add names to SELECT’s growing campaign for regulation of the industry as Certsure MD also gives his backing

The growing campaign for regulation of the electrical industry has received a timely boost after more than 180 electricians pledged their support for the crusade being spearheaded by SELECT, Scotland’s largest construction trade body.

An unprecedented number of professionals rushed to add their names to the association’s Wall of Support at a series of Toolbox Talks held across Scotland in May and June.

As well as attracting record numbers of delegates, the roadshows also saw 184 electricians from a wide range of SELECT member firms giving their backing to the organisation’s long-running campaign for protection of title for the profession of electrician.

In a further sign of its accelerating momentum, the campaign has also been endorsed by Certsure LLP, which offers certification services through the NICEIC brand, with Managing Director Richard Orton adding his name to the Wall.

Mr Orton, who joined the organisation in January, said:

“Technical integrity is at our core and we are supportive of any initiative designed to strengthen standards, encourage continued professional development and ensure regular assessments take place.

“Such initiatives highlight responsible electrical contractors, and subsequently enable consumers to make informed choices when selecting an electrical contractor. That is why Certsure is supportive of SELECT’s protection of title campaign.”

Mr Orton’s arrival on the Wall of Support follows that of Owen Thompson MP, Member of the UK Parliament for Midlothian and SNP Chief Whip, as well as a number of MSPs and other trade associations.

Alan Wilson, Managing Director of SELECT, said:

“It is clear that there is a continuing groundswell of support for our campaign, bolstered by our recent Toolbox Talks that delivered our message and aims in person to a wide audience.

“The ever-growing numbers of electrotechnical professionals who attend the talks for up-to-the-minute technical advice appreciate that regulation is essential to protect our industry, and as a result have been only too willing to offer their very welcome support to our campaign.

“We are also particularly pleased to welcome Certsure to the Wall of Support. It is an organisation for which we have the deepest respect and which shares our commitment to placing quality at centre stage as we seek to enhance and improve the industry.”

The drive for protection of title is currently under consideration in the Scottish Parliament, with SELECT now planning meetings with other MPs and MSPs in the coming months to add further names to the Wall of Support.

