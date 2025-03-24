Adult Education as a Catalyst for Change in Driving Skills, Economic Growth, and Social Mobility

As the Labour Government sets out its Five Missions, adult learning emerges as a vital force in addressing skills shortages, driving economic growth, and fostering social mobility through policy reform and lifelong education.

In this second article of their two-part series(check out part one here), Arinola Edeh, Principal for Westminster Adult Education Service, and Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO at the Education and Training Foundation, discuss how adult education can be repositioned as not just a learning provider but a cornerstone of social and economic progress, influencing policy, community development, and societal wellbeing.

Q: How does adult learning align with and support the Labour Government’s Five Missions and deliver ‘social value,’ particularly in promoting skills, social mobility, and community well-being?

Arinola:

“When we’re looking at economic growth and skills, we really need to be thinking about what skills are needed now, and what skills are needed for the future?” Highlighting the importance of technical skills, Arinola adds, “Adult education does a fantastic job, as well as the wider further education sector, in contributing to that upskilling of people, making sure that we’re addressing those skills shortages.”

Katerina highlights how adult education can lead not only in skills building but in shaping a sustainable mindset:

“It’s not just about jobs and economy; it’s also about practice. Everyday practice in our lives. I’m thinking anything in terms of how we use transport, how we live in our homes, what do we do with our energy, what do we do with the stuff that comes out of our houses every day (food and clothing), how we behave, how we spend our free time. All of these things, that sustainable thinking, is something that adult education can make a huge contribution in.”

Beyond workforce development, Arinola stresses that adult education also has a profound impact on health and wellbeing.

“Adult education helps individuals in terms of their own health, their mental wellbeing, and their own social agency in terms of how they are approaching their lives. It also means that what you then have is a healthier workforce, a more resilient workforce, a workforce that is prepared to actually learn.”

Building on Arinola’s reflections, Katerina highlights the unique strategic role of adult education which speaks to the Labour Government’s Five Missions eloquently.

“I think what I’m hearing is two things: firstly, that horizontal strategic piece that adult education operates in. Looking at many organisations across the country and beyond, from vocational to technical and higher education, they all look at things quite vertically, and I wonder whether, adult education sits above and has that panoramic, more strategic view.” Secondly, Katerina emphasises its agility in responding to change “the agility, that is, the ability that adult education has to do things quickly and just get them done.” This lifelong need for skills development makes the flexibility of adult education even more valuable.

Arinola:

“Over time, adult education has become the glue that holds everything together. Whether it’s housing, regeneration, economic development, or youth intervention programs, we have our fingers in every pie because we can flex and adapt in ways more rigid educational institutions cannot. Even with funding constraints, we remain responsive, creative, and deeply embedded in the community.”

Katerina:

“This makes me think to what extent do we effectively use the intelligence of adult education? We often see adult education centres as hubs where people come to learn, but do we see local adult education institutions not just as places of learning, but as hubs of intelligence and innovation?”

This idea of adult education as a hub of intelligence extends beyond traditional learning – it is a dynamic space where industry expertise and community needs intersect, creating innovative solutions for both learners and the wider economy.

As Arinola explains:

“Adult education thrives on collaboration, and one of our greatest strengths is working with dual professionals—those who bring real-world industry expertise into the classroom. Whether it is health professionals supporting older residents, construction workers training the next generation, or fashion experts passing on their craft, we create pathways for skilled individuals to share their knowledge while professionalising as teachers. This not only keeps education closely aligned with industry but also ensures learners gain up-to-date, practical skills that directly benefit the economy and society.”

For Katerina, to truly elevate the role of adult education, we must shift the narrative from one of limitation to one of strength and opportunity.

“I think we’ve been too apologetic about our role. We need to stop talking only about what we lack (funding, resources, time) and start talking about the immense value we bring. The trust that adult education institutions have in their local communities is enormous. People see them as safe spaces, as places of belonging. And when centres have been threatened with closure, it’s the community that has come forward to fight for them. That tells you everything about their impact.”

By Arinola Edeh, Principal for Westminster Adult Education Service, and Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO at the Education and Training Foundation (ETF)