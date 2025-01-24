Creating a Path to Success: Three Ways to Empower Women with Menopause in their Career Growth

Identified by the House of Commons Committee report as the fastest-growing workforce segment (2022), women experiencing menopause form a crucial talent resource that businesses must champion proactively.

This potential for growth faces significant risk, as the UK Women and Equalities Committee (2019) revealed that 900,000 women have left their jobs due to menopause. This figure includes many women in high-stress sectors like education, where long working hours can further exacerbate symptoms.

The challenges of menopause are intensified during high-stress periods like the festive season, which can exacerbate symptoms us all – in fact, a 2019 poll by YouGov highlighted that in Britain, nearly two in five people experience heightened stress during the Christmas season.



Here are three actionable strategies to support these women on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Build a Community of “Menopause Champions”

Creating a supportive learning environment is essential for empowering women in further education and the workplace, especially those navigating the challenges of menopause. One effective way to address these challenges is by establishing a network of “menopause champions” within the organisation. These dedicated individuals can serve as confidential resources for their peers, offering guidance and practical advice tailored to both the daily impacts of menopause and the amplified pressures of high-stress.

To implement this initiative effectively:

Identify Champions: Select a diverse group of employees passionate about promoting awareness and understanding of menopause. Provide them with training to address menopause-related concerns, ensuring they can offer meaningful support when symptoms worsen due to seasonal stress.

Create a safe space where employees feel comfortable discussing menopause and its challenges, when increased emotional strain can make symptoms more difficult to manage. Create Support Networks: Establish resource groups focused on menopause to facilitate shared experiences, build community, and provide stress management strategies. These networks become especially valuable during the festive season, helping women navigate both workplace demands and personal commitments.

By addressing the compounded challenges of menopause, organisations can empower women to manage their well-being more effectively, ensuring they remain confident and supported in their professional growth.

Create a Menopause Action Plan

Labour’s New Deal for Working People mandates that companies with 250 or more employees must submit annual Menopause Action Plans, representing a significant step toward workplace inclusivity. To align with this initiative, business leaders should prioritise the development of a Menopause Action Plan as a cornerstone of their diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies. These plans must go beyond policy and embrace cultural changes that address the unique challenges faced by women.

Key components include:

Management Training: Equip leaders with the knowledge and tools to support team members experiencing menopause symptoms. Training should emphasise the importance of empathy, proactive planning, and recognising when employees may need extra flexibility, particularly during high-pressure periods.

A Menopause Action Plan must address this “always-on” culture, encouraging leaders to model healthy behaviours by setting clear work-life boundaries. This not only supports menopausal women but also fosters a sustainable and inclusive work environment, demonstrating respect for all employees’ well-being and helping to retain top talent.

Foster a Culture of Education and Awareness

Driving change requires a foundation of knowledge. One of the most effective ways to support women experiencing menopause, is to prioritise education and awareness across all levels of an institution, regardless of gender. By implementing educational initiatives, organisations can foster a more informed and supportive learning and working environment.

For instance:

Workshops and Webinars: Organise sessions focused on menopause, its symptoms, and its impact on the workplace. Invite healthcare professionals to share insights and answer questions.

Creating a culture of education around menopause not only benefits those directly affected but also enhances overall morale. When everyone is informed, empathy flourishes, leading to a more cohesive team

Fostering a culture of education around menopause, through workshops and internal communications, can break down stigma and promote understanding. By prioritising these initiatives, educational institutions can retain talent, boost morale, and create an inclusive, resilient workforce that supports everyone’s well-being.

By Laura Gordon, Chair at Vistage UK