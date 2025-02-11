Evaluating the Impact and Efficacy of a Decade of Degree Apprenticeships

Olly Newton reviews the Edge Foundation’s webinar findings on degree apprenticeships, timed alongside National Apprenticeship Week. The research shows these programs effectively combine university education with on-the-job training, though challenges remain in awareness, SME participation, and social access.

Introduced in 2015, degree apprenticeships (DAs) were positioned as a means of offering debt-free, vocational pathways into higher education. Funded through the apprenticeship levy and combining degree-level learning with on-the-job training, they were feted as a solution to skills shortages that would boost social mobility and drive economic growth. Ten years on, DAs have grown in prominence. However, the realities of delivery and ten years of evolution means they remain under scrutiny.

As UK vocational education adapts to fresh economic realities and an increased focus on future skills, we are fortunate to have a solid body of research and experience to help assess the efficacy of degree apprenticeships. The Edge Foundation recently hosted a webinar showcasing the latest research, including insights from academics, policymakers, and industry leaders.

The event welcomed Andrea Laczik from The Edge Foundation and Charlynne Pullen, Aimee France and Claire Staniland from Sheffield Hallam University. All shared findings from their latest research. Meanwhile, a panel including Sharon Blyfield OBE (Head of Early Careers & Apprenticeships GB, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners), Mandy Crawford-Lee (Chief Executive, University Vocational Awards Council) and Apprentice Fire Engineer, Kofi Brobbey, offered insights from the ground.

What can we learn from Apprentices, Employers and Education and Training Providers?

Kicking off, Edge’s Director of Research, Andrea Laczik, revealed three key findings from Edge’s latest report: “Degree Apprenticeships in England: What can we learn from the experiences of apprentices, employers and education and training providers?” These included ongoing challenges in raising degree apprenticeship awareness, managing SME engagement, and highlighting DAs value as a form of work-based learning.

The research found that degree apprenticeships currently suffer from a substantial communication deficit. In particular, careers advice and guidance in schools remains predominantly focused on traditional academic routes, typically advising students on university applications via UCAS while overlooking degree apprenticeships. This limits students’ understanding of the diversity of career opportunities available to them. In addition, many apprentices learn about these programmes by chance through family members or peers rather than via formal educational guidance.

Meanwhile – and although it should come as no surprise that successful apprenticeship delivery requires robust partnerships between employers, educational institutions, and apprentices – the research also highlights challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The current system favours larger organisations with more resources. Rigidity in the apprenticeship levy is just one of several barriers to SME engagement. However, it is not all bad news – some innovative education providers are developing tailored approaches, adapting curricula to meet specific SME needs and creating support networks that SMEs can use to manage the administrative burden of degree apprenticeship involvement.

Finally, research showed that DAs are a particularly popular form of work-based learning. Offering a unique blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application, they explicitly map university modules against workplace projects, allowing apprentices to learn, apply, critically evaluate and develop their skills. This underlines the importance of maintaining industry-experienced teaching staff and comprehensive support mechanisms – such as mentoring – to help apprentices successfully navigate and complete their programmes. Much more detail is available in the full report.

Degree Apprenticeships as a Tool for Widening Participation

Charlynne Pullen, Principal Research Fellow at Sheffield Hallam University, presented findings from another collaborative research project with Edge: “Widening Participation and Degree Apprenticeships”. This research examined the perspectives of outreach, access and participation staff at two universities in England, while also focusing on employer engagement and apprentice recruitment.

A notable finding was the prominent employer role in the recruitment process. While universities often engage in outreach efforts, ultimately, employers control degree apprenticeship recruitment. Becoming an apprentice requires an employment contract, so it follows that employers are in a position of authority. Their significant role in programme development is another influencing factor.

Research also found that apprentice age profiles vary by subject; older apprentices are more commonly found in health-related programmes (where workplace upskilling is prevalent), while younger apprentices are often recruited for digital and engineering roles (sectors more accustomed to new start apprentices). Moreover, mature students typically have familial responsibilities, affecting their campus engagement. This created challenges for universities in terms of ensuring that mature students have awareness of – and access to – support services. Finally, most degree apprentices enter with Level 3 qualifications as their highest prior achievement – only around 20% already have a degree. This raises concerns regarding the need for additional support in maths and English.

Ultimately, the study revealed barriers to outreach efforts. Higher entry requirements (prospective apprentices must be accepted by both the university and employer) add an additional barrier compared to traditional undergraduate routes. As a result, younger apprentices typically come from better-funded schools with the resources to advise and adequately prepare them. Meanwhile, due to uncertainty about balancing work with study, those from underrepresented backgrounds expressed a preference for undergraduate programmes.

In short, while degree apprenticeships have great potential to widen participation – especially for mature and part-time learners – the employer-led nature of recruitment limits universities’ ability to influence application diversity. The full report explores these topics in detail.

Perceptions and Expectations of Work-Based Mentoring

The final research presentation came from Aimee France and Claire Staniland, who explored mentoring within degree apprenticeships. While their Edge-supported research, “What Makes an Effective Work-Based Mentor in Allied Health Professions” investigates the role of work-based mentors in the health professions, they emphasised the applicability of their findings across sectors.

First, the positives – work-based mentors reported a strong sense of personal satisfaction and professional growth through their roles. They found supporting apprentices in reaching their full potential to be rewarding. Mentors also recognised the positive impact that apprentices had on their organisations, contributing to service delivery and workforce development throughout their journey – not just at its conclusion. The research also highlighted the importance of interpersonal attributes like patience, nurturing skills, and effective communication in creating a supportive learning environment. Mentors noted that understanding topics of study and apprenticeship standards was also essential.

However, the study also revealed notable barriers to effective mentoring. Many mentors felt underprepared. They also often initially drew parallels with the practice educator role (which is typically more involved with critical assessment) and cited a lack of clarity about expectations, insufficient training and support. Time constraints were another recurring theme – especially within NHS contexts – with mentors struggling to juggle their workloads.

To address these challenges, the report recommends developing clearer guidance frameworks and nurturing recognition of work-based mentors. It also suggests establishing communities of practice whereby mentors can share experiences and receive ongoing support. By addressing these issues, organisations could potentially enhance the effectiveness of work-based mentoring to ensure positive outcomes for apprentices, mentors, and the wider community.

Real-World Perspectives – Flavouring the Research

While the studies oulined provide a solid evidence base for understanding degree apprenticeships (DAs), the lived experiences of employers, policymakers, and apprentices bring these findings to life. The panel discussion offered invaluable insights into how DAs are implemented and received on the ground.

Sharon Blyfield OBE offered insights into Coca-Cola’s journey. Within the corporation, degree apprenticeships have become both a talent pipeline and a tool for social mobility. “It took us quite a while,” she acknowledged. “We needed a lot of hand-holding from partners to understand how we could really use degree apprenticeships as a social mobility tool – not just for early careers but also for existing employees who never had the opportunity to go to university.”

She explained that DAs have helped the company attract individuals who might otherwise have excluded themselves from opportunities at a global corporation like Coca-Cola. “They’ve helped us raise aspirations and attract those who thought, ‘I’m not going to get into Coca-Cola unless I’ve been to university, and I can’t afford that.’”

However, she acknowledged the complexity of implementing programmes, even within a large organisation. Aligning four-year apprenticeships with workforce planning and business goals requires significant effort – a challenge even greater for SMEs that lack anything like the same kind of resources or support networks.

Meanwhile, Mandy Crawford-Lee, Chief Executive of UVAC – the UK’s representative body for higher education institutions, including many that deliver higher and degree apprenticeships – reflected on the evolution of DAs into an aspirational pathway. “We’ve now got some of the foremost universities in the world engaged in degree apprenticeship delivery,” she noted, calling this shift “a fantastic development in terms of apprenticeships’ perception among young people, parents, and people in work. Degree apprenticeships are not academic or vocational. They’re absolutely both and speak to ‘apprenticeships for everyone,’ rather than being seen as a choice only for certain groups.”

Mandy also noted how degree apprenticeships are increasing the recognition of the role Higher Education can play in skills development, especially for addressing skills gaps that align with government priorities. She held that maintaining a comprehensive system – spanning craft-level roles to professional occupations – is essential if the government wishes to meet its industrial strategic objectives. However, she also acknowledged mixed evidence regarding degree apprenticeships’ impact on social mobility. While some employers use them to diversify recruitment, opening doors to underrepresented groups, wider systemic barriers need addressing.

Finally, Kofi Brobbey, an Apprentice Fire Engineer at UK Parliament, offered his perspective. Kofi initially began studying for an academic degree. However, after taking time off sick and seeing friends graduate into a volatile job market, he shifted to a degree apprenticeship. He could immediately see the career value of studying on the job and described his workplace experience as very supportive: “There’s no initial pressure to perform. It’s more of a shadowing process. If anything, it’s on your line manager (mentor) to get you up to speed as much as possible.”

Kofi’s advice to aspiring apprentices? Utilise your network and embrace professional development in the workplace. Kofi’s journey touched on the humanity behind the research – evidence that, despite criticisms and bumps in the road, degree apprenticeships can and do provide meaningful, supportive pathways into professional careers. One thing’s for sure – in a sector where initiatives typically come and go with the political winds, degree apprenticeships have taken root. It’s time to embrace their potential to shape a more skilled, diverse, and prosperous workforce. Will the next ten years be as fruitful as the last? We’ll find out!

Click here to watch the webinar

By Olly Newton, Executive Director, Edge Foundation