Four Student-Centred Priorities for UK Universities in 2025

Rapid advancements in AI, new accessibility regulations, and evolving student needs promise that the next academic year will not be “business as usual” on campuses and in programmes across the UK. The HE sector as a whole will be updating their playbooks to react, adapt and innovate at an unprecedented rate. Here are four areas likely to be at the forefront of UK universities’ priorities in 2025.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will remain a defining force in 2025, reshaping both academic offerings and administrative processes in higher education. For universities, AI literacy will be a critical priority. Teaching students AI literacy equips them to navigate and critically evaluate the technologies shaping their future in both the workforce and everyday life. More than just understanding how to use AI tools, it involves recognizing their strengths and limitations—such as hallucinations, bias, and data privacy concerns. This thoughtful approach fosters responsible and ethical use, empowering students to make informed decisions in an increasingly AI-driven world. Moreover, it’s no longer enough for students to understand AI in broad terms; the focus is shifting toward specialised AI knowledge within each field of study.

Institutions are therefore likely to introduce AI courses that are tailored to particular disciplines, helping students leverage AI’s full potential within their chosen fields. For example, in the humanities, students might learn to use AI tools for data analysis in historical research, while medical students gain proficiency with diagnostic AI systems. These programmes not only prepare students for an AI-driven workforce but also foster a culture of innovation and critical engagement with technology.

In parallel, universities are also investing in AI for their internal processes, with AI-driven tools helping streamline everything from admissions to personalised student support. By embedding AI literacy and specialised AI applications across the curriculum, universities in the UK are positioning themselves to meet the needs of today’s students.

Accessibility Standards and WCAG 2.2 Compliance

With the recent update to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2, accessibility will take on new urgency in 2025. As the new minimum accessibility standard for all public sector websites and mobile apps, WCAG 2.2 presents a significant challenge for higher education institutions. Universities will need to invest in training and resources, and work closely with their technology partners, to meet these updated requirements. Accessibility should be a shared priority between institutions and their technology providers. By embedding accessibility into the design and development of content and solutions from the outset, both parties can ensure sustainable, inclusive practices.

Achieving full compliance with WCAG 2.2 will be a long-term undertaking, requiring careful planning and sustained effort. The guidelines were originally designed for web developers with advanced technical skills. For faculty and instructional designers, the guidelines may be difficult to navigate without technical expertise, creating a gap in execution. For institutions, accessibility improvements may require significant investment in training, technology, and digital infrastructure.

Additionally, many universities rely on third-party systems and tools. This dependency further complicates efforts to ensure accessibility compliance, as changes must be made in collaboration with external vendors. University leadership will need to partner with their technology providers to address accessibility gaps and continually evolve and improve their platforms and programs.

Expansion of Lifelong Learning Programmes

The UK’s Lifelong Learning Entitlement (LLE) will transform the post-18 student finance system in England from September 2025, allowing learners of all ages to pursue higher education with financial support from the government. The new legislation will allow new and returning learners to claim a tuition fee and maintenance loan to cover the cost of individual modules – without having to commit to a full qualification.

Today’s workforce is undergoing a significant transformation, fuelled by technological advancements like artificial intelligence. With more and more emphasis being placed on the importance of ‘reskilling’ due to shortages of technical skills in certain industries, this policy change reflects a growing trend in higher education. We’re likely to see a rise in the number of mature students, as well as the emergence of non-traditional courses, modules and alternative methods of certification over the next few years, such as micro-credentials, competency-based assessments, stackable certificates, and digital badges.

Organisations need to facilitate learning that fits around other commitments that these students may have, including work, travel and family. For example, course materials should be made accessible from a mobile device, allowing people to learn on-the-go or during a lunchbreak.

Lifelong learning will continue as a key focus for UK universities and will offer an avenue to further diversify revenue sources. With rapid technological changes and evolving career paths, individuals now seek ongoing education to keep pace with professional demands. To meet this need, universities are expanding flexible, career-oriented programmes that cater to adult learners, working professionals, and those looking to reskill.

Strengthening Student Support Services

UK universities are increasingly aware of the importance of providing well-rounded support to help students manage both academic and personal challenges.

They will continue to build out mental health resources in 2025. Universities are investing in building broader support networks that include academic advising, financial counselling, and career guidance. Many institutions are also incorporating peer-to-peer support systems, mentorship programs, and digital tools that make it easier for students to access help when they need it.

To meet student expectations, universities are also enhancing the quality and accessibility of services, particularly in areas like counselling and career planning. These programmes equip students not only with academic skills but also with the resilience and life skills needed to navigate their futures successfully. By prioritising student support services, UK universities are empowering students to thrive during their academic journey and beyond.

Overall, 2025 is emerging as a pivotal year for the higher education sector with policy changes and new technology in the spotlight. Many of these priorities will go beyond 2025 as institutions adapt to significant change and implement new approaches to learning, but nevertheless, they remain key areas of focus for the year ahead.

By Bruce Dahlgren, Chief Executive Officer, Anthology