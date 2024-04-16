Large medal haul for Brock Hospitality students at International Salon Culinaire restaurant competition

Hospitality students from Brockenhurst College stormed the International Salon Culinaire restaurant competition at London’s ExCeL exhibition centre, winning eight Gold and five Silver medals.

Representing Brock were front-of-house competitors Rebecca Price and Daisy Boreham, and kitchen competitors Imogen Allan, Henry Gorrod, Mikeala Dowling and James Vane.

Participants had to score an impressive 95% at least in order to take Gold in the nationwide competition.

Brock International Salon Culinaire Lead, Cathy MacArthur, said: “To come out with so many Gold and Silver medals is a fantastic achievement, and I warmly congratulate all the students.

“This shows that there is something special going on here at Brock. We have the facilities and instructors to help learners go further and do better right across our Hospitality provision.”

You can see the full breakdown of awards and winners here:

Restaurant Class

Rebecca Price: Table Lay-up; Cocktail; Crepe Suzette GOLD, GOLD, GOLD,

Daisy Boreham: Crepe Suzette, Caesar Salad SILVER, GOLD

Pastry Class

Mikaela Dowling: Gateaux GOLD

Bread

Imogen Allan GOLD

Henry Gorrod SILVER

James Vane SILVER

Mikaela Dowling SILVER

Kitchen

Imogen Allen GOLD

Fish Prep

Henry Gorrod GOLD

Filleting

James Vane SILVER