Large medal haul for Brock Hospitality students at International Salon Culinaire restaurant competition
Hospitality students from Brockenhurst College stormed the International Salon Culinaire restaurant competition at London’s ExCeL exhibition centre, winning eight Gold and five Silver medals.
Representing Brock were front-of-house competitors Rebecca Price and Daisy Boreham, and kitchen competitors Imogen Allan, Henry Gorrod, Mikeala Dowling and James Vane.
Participants had to score an impressive 95% at least in order to take Gold in the nationwide competition.
Brock International Salon Culinaire Lead, Cathy MacArthur, said: “To come out with so many Gold and Silver medals is a fantastic achievement, and I warmly congratulate all the students.
“This shows that there is something special going on here at Brock. We have the facilities and instructors to help learners go further and do better right across our Hospitality provision.”
You can see the full breakdown of awards and winners here:
Restaurant Class
Rebecca Price: Table Lay-up; Cocktail; Crepe Suzette GOLD, GOLD, GOLD,
Daisy Boreham: Crepe Suzette, Caesar Salad SILVER, GOLD
Pastry Class
Mikaela Dowling: Gateaux GOLD
Bread
Imogen Allan GOLD
Henry Gorrod SILVER
James Vane SILVER
Mikaela Dowling SILVER
Kitchen
Imogen Allen GOLD
Fish Prep
Henry Gorrod GOLD
Filleting
James Vane SILVER
