The False Narrative Between Entry-level and Degree-level Apprenticeships Is a Distraction from the Real Task at Hand

The concept of apprenticeships, traditionally viewed as a means of accessing vocational training, has been recently framed as competition between lower and higher levels. This dichotomy, however, is not only artificial but also damaging to the apprenticeship system’s effectiveness.

Entry-level apprenticeships, typically at Level 2 and Level 3, are indispensable for young people as they provide essential pathways into the workforce. These programmes enable individuals to acquire real-world skills, which are crucial in sectors such as construction, retail, and health and social care, where practical, hands-on experience is paramount.

On the other hand, advanced apprenticeships at Level 5, 6 and Level 7 serve a distinct but equally critical function. These higher-level apprenticeships are designed to address the acute skills shortages that exist in digital technology, healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, leadership roles other high-demand sectors. They are not merely a progression for the “few” but a response to the pressing need for reskilling professionals, enhancing high-skill capacity, and ensuring that industries remain competitive on a global scale.

The increasing push to segregate apprenticeships into competing categories – entry-level versus advanced-level – overlooks the inherent complementarity between these levels. Research from the Learning and Work Institute (2021) underscores the importance of both lower and higher-level apprenticeships in fostering economic resilience and enhancing social mobility. While entry-level apprenticeships create pathways for individuals to embark on their careers, advanced programmes provide opportunities for career progression and specialisation. These distinct yet interconnected elements form a cohesive system, designed to respond to the ever-changing needs of the global labour market.

Equality Means Equal Access

At the core of the apprenticeship system lies the principle of equality. However, equality cannot mean favouring one group of learners over another, particularly when it comes to age and career stage. True equality within apprenticeships should encompass access to opportunities for all learners, regardless of whether they are entering the workforce for the first time or seeking to reskill after years in the workforce.

Recent discussions about restricting access to degree-level apprenticeships, with the justification of redirecting funding towards younger learners, fundamentally misunderstands what equality in education entails. These measures would disproportionately impact all learners and career changers, many of whom come from underrepresented backgrounds. According to a report by the Social Mobility Commission (2023), 45% of degree-level apprentices are over the age of 25, with many hailing from disadvantaged communities. For these individuals, apprenticeships are not a luxury but a vital opportunity to advance their careers, enhance their economic mobility, and overcome barriers imposed by earlier education and training systems.

Restricting access to Degree-level Apprenticeships fails to account for the importance of lifelong learning

Restricting access to degree-level apprenticeships would fail to account for the importance of lifelong learning. As industries evolve and new technologies emerge, the workforce must be able to adapt and reskill at all stages of their careers. Denying any learners and wider career changers access to degree-level apprenticeships would create a gap in the system, one that could perpetuate the inequalities that the apprenticeship system is designed to combat. Access to apprenticeships should be seen as a cornerstone of a learning ecosystem that allows individuals to continue to grow and evolve throughout their professional lives.

From the employer perspective, the argument for retaining an inclusive, all-ages, all-level funded apprenticeship system is clear. Employers who support apprenticeships understand the value of a workforce that is continually improving and adapting to new challenges. The apprenticeship system serves as a key mechanism for employers to bridge skills gaps, especially in sectors like healthcare, technology, and engineering, where advanced skills are in short supply. Employers who invest in apprenticeships benefit not only from a more skilled workforce but also from increased loyalty and retention among apprentices, many of whom are nurtured from the ground up. Restricting access to apprenticeships based on age or level would undermine this mutual benefit, diminishing the flow of talent into industries that rely on advanced skills to thrive. It would also signal to employers that the government is not committed to supporting the diversity of skills needed for future success. The diversity of apprenticeships—across ages and levels—ensures a balanced pipeline of talent, one that fuels both immediate needs and long-term strategic goals.

Employers are Still at the Heart of the System

Employers are not passive participants in the apprenticeship system. They are, in fact, the bedrock upon which the system stands. Apprenticeships are fundamentally built on employer involvement in co-designing training standards, providing on-the-job training, and facilitating the development of the next generation of skilled professionals, along with the actual transaction of labour for payment.

The NHS, for example, uses degree apprenticeships to train senior clinical staff and managers, directly addressing the acute demand for leadership in the healthcare sector. Similarly, major technology companies like PwC use these programmes to cultivate leadership pipelines and to ensure their employees remain at the forefront of industry innovations. Research conducted by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD, 2022) demonstrates that 85% of employers offering apprenticeships across all levels report increased productivity and improved staff retention as a result of their investment in the apprenticeship model.

These statistics illustrate a key reason why employers across the UK are invested in an inclusive apprenticeship system that provides access to learners at all stages of their careers. A one-size-fits-all approach to apprenticeships, one that limits access to specific age groups or levels, is counterproductive. Employers rely on a diverse pool of talent, including both young apprentices just starting their careers and mid-career professionals seeking to re-skill. A blanket restriction on access to degree-level apprenticeships would not only disenfranchise learners but would also limit employers’ ability to build flexible, adaptable teams.

Jennifer Coupland, CEO of IfATE, emphasised that apprenticeships and technical education must be accessible to all. She highlighted the significant progress made through employer-led reforms in improving standards but stressed the importance of ensuring these benefits reach all groups Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IFATE) (2023). The key to a successful apprenticeship model is a collaborative, demand-driven approach, where employers work alongside educators to shape a system that meets both current and future labour market needs.

Historical Context and Career Changers

To understand the current apprenticeship landscape, it is essential to consider its historical context. Over the past few decades, the UK has witnessed a significant expansion of higher education, turbocharged during the New Labour era. That’s government’s goal of ensuring that 50% of young people participated in higher education by 2010 was an ambitious and no doubt a transformative education policy. The Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI, 2022) highlights that this shift in policy significantly redirected focus from vocational and apprenticeship-based learning to academic pathways, inadvertently contributing to rising levels of graduate underemployment. Over time, the distinct boundaries between vocational and academic education have blurred. Since the early 21st century, universities have faced growing expectations to prioritise employability, equipping students with the skills needed for career success. More recently, debates about the role of higher education advocate for integrating employability-enhancing content across all university programmes, rather than limiting it to vocational courses.

Many individuals who entered higher education during this period are now finding themselves in a position where they need to retrain in order to find employment aligned with their skills. As the HEPI report suggests, many graduates found themselves in jobs unrelated to their degrees, and dissatisfaction with academic pathways has grown over time. Today, many of these individuals, now aged 30 to 40, are turning to apprenticeships as a means of retraining and gaining the industry-specific experience they need to re-enter the workforce.

For these career changers, degree-level apprenticeships are not a luxury; they are a necessity. These individuals often come from a background of academic education but lack the practical, job-specific skills that employers now require. Apprenticeships provide them with the training they need to thrive in high-demand fields such as healthcare, technology, and engineering, data science, aerospace, all of which require both academic knowledge and practical experience.

Restricting access to degree-level apprenticeships for career changers would limit their opportunities to reskill and transition into new careers. This would disproportionately affect individuals who are already facing economic and social challenges, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds. Additionally, restricting access to these vital programmes would miss an opportunity to address skills gaps across key sectors. The need for skilled professionals in fields like healthcare and technology is critical, and apprenticeships are one of the most effective ways to fill these gaps.

Addressing Skills Gaps

The UK is grappling with significant skills shortages across numerous sectors, and these gaps are intensifying as industries adapt to rapid change. Entry-level apprenticeships have historically played a critical role in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and social care, where practical, hands-on skills are essential. Despite their importance, recent years have seen a decline in the number of apprentices starting at Level 2 and Level 3. Data from the Education and Skills Funding Agency (2023) reveals that apprenticeship starts fell by 3.5%, decreasing from 349,190 in 2021/22 to 337,140 in 2022/23.

This reduction in entry-level apprenticeships is concerning, as it risks exacerbating existing skills shortages in key sectors. However, the solution is not to diminish support for higher-level apprenticeships. Degree-level apprenticeships are instrumental in addressing the growing demand for specialist skills in sectors like data science, artificial intelligence, and healthcare. These programmes are not simply an option for those looking to advance their careers—they are critical for ensuring that the UK maintains its competitive edge in a global economy.

Restricting degree-level apprenticeships would weaken the UK’s ability to fill skills gaps in these high-demand sectors. As industries like technology and healthcare continue to evolve, the need for skilled professionals at all levels will only increase. By fostering a more inclusive apprenticeship system, we can ensure that both entry-level and degree-level apprenticeships continue to meet the needs of learners, employers, and the economy.

A Unified Vision

To address the skills gaps and ensure that apprenticeships remain relevant, policymakers must embrace a unified vision that values all apprenticeship levels equally. This vision must recognise the complementary nature of entry-level and degree-level apprenticeships and the critical role each plays in addressing the diverse needs of the labour market. A commitment to maintaining equal access for all learners is essential. This means ensuring that apprenticeships are inclusive, flexible, and responsive to the needs of individuals at every stage of their careers.

Employers must continue to be at the heart of the apprenticeship system, remember no employers, no employment, no apprenticeship. Their involvement in co-designing standards and providing on-the-job training ensures that apprenticeships remain aligned with labour market needs. Funding models must encourage deeper employer participation and reflect the true value of apprenticeships to businesses, the economy, and society.

Apprenticeships must also be viewed as a cornerstone of lifelong learning. As the workforce continues to evolve and industries adapt to new technologies, individuals must have the opportunity to update their skills and progress in their careers. Apprenticeships provide a critical mechanism for lifelong learning, supporting individuals at every stage of their professional lives. Finally, apprenticeship programmes must align with both regional and national economic priorities. Policymakers must recognise the importance of apprenticeships in addressing immediate skills shortages and ensuring long-term economic sustainability. By embracing a unified vision for apprenticeships, the UK can ensure that the system continues to meet the needs of all learners, employers, and industries.

Conclusion

The false dichotomy between entry-level and degree-level apprenticeships is a distraction from the real task at hand: building a cohesive, equitable apprenticeship system that meets the needs of learners, employers, and the economy. Equality in apprenticeships means providing opportunities for all learners, regardless of age, background, or career stage. It means recognising that entry-level and advanced programmes are not in competition but are complementary parts of a unified whole. By fostering collaboration, maintaining employer engagement, and investing in an integrated system, the UK can ensure that its apprenticeship ecosystem drives social mobility, economic growth, and innovation. Now is the time to move beyond stoking division and champion a vision of equality and opportunity for all.

By Thomas Burton, Head of Apprenticeship Delivery, York St John University

