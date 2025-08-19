UK Retrofit Skills Gap: 9 Reasons Why Colleges Are Struggling to Keep Up

The UK is racing toward its Net Zero 2050 target, and retrofit sits at the centre of that ambition. With 80% of the homes that will exist in 2050 already built, decarbonising the UK’s ageing housing stock is a critical challenge. Yet, even as demand for retrofit accelerates, the training infrastructure to support this transition is falling short.

Further education colleges are under immense pressure to deliver skilled workers for a sector that is evolving rapidly. But despite best efforts, many are struggling with demand for course sign-ups. This article explores 9 key reasons why the UK’s retrofit skills gap persists, and how targeted, industry-led solutions can begin to close it.

1. Rapidly Changing Policy Landscape and Standards

Retrofit is shaped by evolving standards such as PAS 2035, updates to Building Regulations (e.g. Part L), and fluctuating government incentives. These frequent shifts make it hard for colleges to:

Keep curricula up to date

Train staff on new practices

Secure stable funding aligned with long-term policy goals

According to the National Retrofit Hub, uncertainty in regulation and funding is one of the top barriers to scaling retrofit in the UK. The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) found that training providers cited policy instability as a major hurdle in delivering effective retrofit courses.

To address this, the government must provide clearer roadmaps for policy changes. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has begun consultations on long-term skills strategies, but more concrete timelines are needed to help colleges plan effectively.

2. Short-Term Funding Cycles

Funding for retrofit training often arrives in the form of short-term pilots or one-year schemes. This makes long-term planning nearly impossible for FE colleges, which require consistency to:

Hire or upskill trainers

Invest in retrofit bays or tech

Build multi-year training programmes

The Green Jobs Taskforce (BEIS & DfE, 2022) calls for longer-term investment to build sustainable training ecosystems. However, a 2024 report by the Association of Colleges (AoC) revealed that 72% of colleges had to cancel or delay retrofit courses due to uncertain funding.

A potential solution lies in multi-year funding commitments, such as those proposed under the Local Skills Improvement Fund (LSIF), which aims to provide stability for skills development in priority sectors like retrofit.

3. Shortage of Retrofit Trainers

Retrofit requires hands-on knowledge of systems like ventilation, insulation, and heat pump installation. But colleges face an urgent lack of qualified trainers who have real-world retrofit experience.

This is exacerbated by:

Low transition rates of industry experts into teaching

Inadequate ‘train-the-trainer’ programmes

Lack of sector-specific Continuing Professional Development (CPD) pathways

According to a Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) report, 58% of colleges struggle to find qualified instructors.

Many colleges lack access to:

Heat pump training rigs

MVHR units and insulation demo kits

Retrofit-specific diagnostic tools like blower doors or thermal cameras

Without this equipment, training is overly theoretical and disconnected from real industry needs. According to a 2025 study by City & Guilds, 61% of respondents said it’s difficult to access funded training, pointing to a significant gap in provision.

5. Complex Nature of Retrofit

Retrofit isn’t just one skill, it’s a system of interrelated practices involving:

Airtightness and ventilation

Fabric-first approaches

Low carbon heating (e.g. ASHP)

Moisture management

Most current courses teach these topics in isolation. Few colleges have the capacity to deliver holistic, systems-based training that aligns with PAS 2035 and real project scenarios.

The Construction Leadership Council has urged providers to adopt whole-building training approaches. A pilot programme by the Energy Systems Catapult showed that integrated training improves learner outcomes by 40%, highlighting the need for systemic change.

Too often, colleges operate without strong local partnerships with retrofit employers. This leads to:

Low placement and employment outcomes

Curricula that don’t match real job demands

Missed opportunities for co-designed courses

The Local Skills Improvement Plans (LSIPs) highlight the need for deeper employer engagement in course design. For example, in Greater Manchester, the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) has successfully linked colleges with retrofit employers, resulting in a 30% increase in job placements.

7. Low Awareness Among Young Learners

Green careers like retrofit are still poorly understood among school leavers. A report by Green Alliance and the Learning & Work Institute reveals that only 22% of 16- to 23-year-olds have been informed about green jobs, and 87% don’t understand what ‘green skills’ mean.

Despite this, 73% of students surveyed expressed interest in learning about sustainability. Initiatives like STEM Ambassadors and The Careers & Enterprise Company are working to improve awareness, but more targeted outreach is needed.

8. Competition with Traditional Trades

Retrofit competes for learners with well-established trades like plumbing or electrical work but offers unclear progression routes. A 2023 study by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) found that 60% of construction students were unaware of retrofit career paths.

To address this, Skills England has developed dedicated retrofit apprenticeship standards, which could help clarify career opportunities.

9. Pressure to Deliver High Volumes

With targets like 600,000 heat pumps per year by 2028, pressure is surging, and colleges are at the centre of this; having to deliver volume quickly without sacrificing quality.

The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has called for better quality assurance frameworks to ensure consistency in training outcomes.

What’s at Stake?

The Climate Change Committee (2023) warns that workforce shortages are a major threat to achieving net zero goals. The construction sector needs at least 200,000 more skilled workers by 2030, and retrofit forms a major share of that figure.

If colleges can’t scale fast enough, the UK risks:

Missing retrofit targets

Failing to decarbonise existing homes

Losing public trust in the energy transition

Conclusion: A Systemic Challenge, a Collaborative Solution

Closing the retrofit skills gap requires stable policy direction and funding, modern facilities, upskilled trainers, strong industry links and a national awareness campaign for retrofit careers. By working together, we can build the workforce needed for the UK’s green transition.

By Maria Gonella, Managing Partner at Quantum Group