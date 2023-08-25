Virtual Apprenticeships: How Technology Can Help Facilitate Remote Skill Development

Virtual apprenticeships are changing learning for the better, making it more accessible to everyone. In this article, we look at how technology can facilitate remote skill development and why it’s beneficial.

Virtual apprenticeships are changing the way people learn. Whether training up for a new job opportunity, changing career paths, or joining the world of work after finishing education, virtual apprenticeships make learning accessible to everyone.

In this article, we will be discussing virtual apprenticeships, the benefits, and how technology can facilitate remote skill development in all kinds of careers.

What is a Virtual Apprenticeship?

A virtual apprenticeship is exactly what it sounds like; an apprenticeship that can be completed virtually. Virtual apprenticeships are an accessible option for many people as they are fully remote and can be completed alongside work.

Every organisation can benefit from introducing technology into their learning and development process. With the increase in technical advancements in recent years resulting from the popularity of remote working, such as Apple Mac support for businesses, the way companies deliver their apprenticeship programmes has evolved significantly. This is making it easier and more affordable for people to break into the industry they’re interested in.

The Benefits of Virtual Apprenticeships

The introduction of virtual apprenticeships has offered up numerous benefits to businesses and their potential employees, such as:

More Diverse and Inclusive Work Environments

Diversity and inclusion in the workplace is essential. Everyone looking to work at a company should be given equal opportunity to do so. According to Great Place to Work, “Having an inclusive workplace culture will not only help you attract a diverse set of talent but will also help you retain the diverse talent you attracted in the first place.”

Virtual apprenticeships allow people of all abilities to have the same learning opportunities. Offering remote skill development in this way removes the cost of travel, the stress of in-person lectures, and the demands of busy office environments. Instead, delivering the material straight to the individual’s inbox, wherever they are. This makes learning and development opportunities more accessible to everyone.

Offers Flexibility to Budding Employees

One of the biggest attractions of virtual apprenticeships is the flexibility they offer. Because these programmes are delivered virtually, participants don’t need to worry about being somewhere for a certain time. Instead, they can complete the training from anywhere, at a time that suits them.

This gives control back to the individual and can also be a huge comfort as individuals can control their environment, from noise levels and lighting to the temperature and distractions, to enjoy an enhanced learning experience. We all learn better when we’re relaxed and virtual apprenticeships make this possible.

Enhances Employee Confidence

Apprenticeships are a great way for employees to learn and develop their skills while on the job. By undertaking the proper training, employees can feel more confident in their abilities, which in turn helps organisations succeed.

“Gaining more knowledge and developing skills is a great way to boost confidence as it gives employees a greater understanding of their responsibilities […] A boost in confidence levels will enhance overall performance as employees will feel more empowered to achieve more and climb higher.” – IncentiveSmart

Improves Workplace Happiness and Employee Retention

Investing in learning and development is the best way to encourage loyalty and improve workplace happiness in new and existing employees. When individuals feel capable in their role and confident in their abilities, they tend to be happier.

Employee confidence goes a long way towards improving happiness and retention in the workplace. Happy employees tend to stick around. According to a study conducted by the University of Warwick, employee happiness leads to a 12% increase in productivity, while stress and dissatisfaction leads to a 10% decrease. Happy employees means fewer absences, higher commitment and motivation levels, and higher retention rates for your company.

How Technology Can Facilitate Remote Skill Development

Now that you understand the benefits of virtual apprenticeships, let’s take a look at how technology can facilitate remote skill development.

Keeps People Engaged

Learning and development is a necessary part of a person’s continued growth and success. It is vital for ensuring people have the relevant skills to fulfil their job requirements.

However, the process of learning new things isn’t always engaging. Whether it’s sitting through lengthy lectures or watching dated training videos, learning and development isn’t typically known for being interesting.

However, virtual apprenticeships are changing the way people engage with learning materials. Through the inclusion of multimedia elements such as podcasts, gamification, videos, and interactive elements, virtual apprenticeships are taking learning to the next level.

Offers Accessibility for All Types of Learners

We all learn differently. There are four different types of learners: visual, auditory, kinesthetic, and reading or writing. It is important that learning and development courses cater to each of these learning styles to increase accessibility.

Virtual apprenticeships offer a myriad of options to cater to all learning styles. This allows people to access the learning they need in the format they need it. Virtual apprenticeships are accessible learning at its finest.

Provides Useful Feedback

Virtual apprenticeships provide useful feedback, giving people the opportunity to monitor their progress and identify any areas for improvement. In this way, virtual apprenticeships promote self-reflection and active learning by helping learners tackle their areas of weakness so they can make the most of their learning experience.

In Summary

Virtual apprenticeships are just one example of technology being used to enhance learning, accessibility, and quality across many industries. By embracing technology as a learning tool, organisations are training and equipping people to achieve all they can – both in their personal learning journeys and in their professional roles.

By Gemma Williams

Gemma Williams works remotely from as many coffee shops as she can find. Gemma has gained experience in a number of HR roles but now turns her focus toward growing her personal brand and connecting with leading experts in the industry. Connect with her on Twitter:@GemmaWilliamsHR

