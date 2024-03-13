Arden University appoints new Deputy Vice Chancellor

Arden University (@Arden_Uni), a leading UK-based provider of flexible, online and blended learning, has appointed Professor Dr Cyndi Banks as Deputy Vice Chancellor.

Professor Dr Banks has more than 13 years of experience in leading higher education administration and has a strong record of improving all dimensions of the student learning experience across a diverse range of institutions.

Her previous roles support her expertise in academia, with a strong background in teaching, boosting student engagement and retention. Her academic history is in children and human rights, juvenile and criminal justice, and the rule of law with global criminology, with works published in all of these areas.

Commenting on her new role, Professor Dr Banks said:

“I’m thoroughly excited to start my role as Deputy Vice Chancellor and work with Professor Carl Lygo, alongside the talented academics and students at Arden University, to strengthen the institution and its offer to students.

“The team at Arden have already built a strong foundation and have a long list of successes they’ve achieved so far. The academics work very hard to ensure their students can have the future they aspire to, so I am looking forward to working with them to deliver an even stronger, better university for its staff and students.”

Professor Carl Lygo, Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor at Arden University, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Professor Dr Banks as Deputy Vice Chancellor. She has an exemplary record in student success and the student experience, and she will be working with us to understand the university’s current positioning, the challenges our teams face and how we can continue to build our offering and deliver an exceptional education to our students across the globe.

“She will be leading us through an exciting period of transformation, and I am very much looking forward to seeing everything we can achieve together.”

Professor Dr Banks starts her role at the university with immediate effect.

Next year, Arden University will also be celebrating its 10 year anniversary. In that time, the university has evolved into a prominent and vibrant institution, and was nominated for seven EducationInvestor awards in 2023, winning the Higher Education Institution of the Year Award 2023.