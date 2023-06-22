Artist Tom Milnes appointed Senior Lecturer & Course Leader of Postgraduate Studies

Tom Milnes’ practice explores the materiality of technology and the cultural impact of 3D imaging media

Artist, curator and researcher Tom Milnes has been appointed Senior Lecturer and Course Leader of Postgraduate Studies at Arts University Plymouth. Tom will be overseeing the Masters degree programme, which includes specialisms in art, design and media that complement and extend Arts University Plymouth’s wide range of undergraduate courses, in addition to the university’s MA by Research.

Tom Milnes is an artist, curator and researcher based in Plymouth, with a research practice that explores the materiality of technology, engaging with the cultural impact of 3D imaging media through glitch practice and Media Archaeology. He holds a PhD from Falmouth University, with his thesis concentrating on glitch practices in 3D photogrammetry, specifically unpicking the aesthetics of 3D scanning through sculptural and virtual processes. He is the curator and founder of the online platforms Digital Artist Residency and Polygon Palm.

In 2022, Plymouth’s iconic Hoe and landmark Smeaton’s Tower were the focus of Tom’s cutting-edge augmented reality project ‘Ashnihilation’, designed to raise awareness of the recent dying of native ash trees in the UK and Europe. The project was commissioned as part of a wider initiative by Plymouth City Council through Plymouth’s Green Minds (funded by the ERDF/Urban Innovation Actions) and in conjunction with Arts University Plymouth and with support from Devon Wildlife Trust.

‘Ashnihilation’ utilised Microsoft HoloLens augmented reality (AR) headsets to turn Smeaton’s Tower into an ash tree, and allow viewers to witness fanciful 3D animated species around its base. Blending the physical landscape with augmented elements, the AR experience was designed as a creative way to increase knowledge of biodiversity and the importance of ash trees within the local ecology.

Tom recently published research papers with the Journal of Artistic Research and Visual Resources and has exhibited internationally, including W139, Amsterdam; AND/OR, London; The Centre for Contemporary Art Laznia, Gdansk and Gyeonggi International CeraMIX Biennale, Korea. In addition to taking part in residencies across the world, Tom also exhibited at Plymouth’s light festival Illuminate in 2021 with his work ‘Invisible Cities’ and FORMAT International Photography Festival 2021.

Tom said, “I’m very excited to be taking on the role of Senior Lecturer and Course Leader for Postgraduate Studies at Arts University Plymouth, it’s a great opportunity to be involved in Masters study. With my recent publication in the Journal of Artistic Research and Visual Resources, focusing on 3D imagery, I am thrilled to infuse the study of MA with a captivating media arts edge.”

“Coming from a background in fine art, I have a wealth of interdisciplinary experience, collaborating with diverse practitioners across various media. I am eager to use the skills and knowledge gained from roles that encompass the essence of being an artist and share this with my students.”

Dean of Arts, Design and Media, Associate Professor Stephanie Owens said, “We are thrilled to have appointed Tom to lead our Postgraduate Studies programme. It has been wonderful to have his expertise in new and emerging media in the BA (Hons) Fine Art course since he arrived at the university a few years ago. He has transformed the way art students understand how technology can be used and understood critically.

His very active practice as an transdisciplinary artist, researcher and curator brings a wealth of knowledge to our MA courses, which together offer a range of approaches to the study of contemporary art, design and media. Tom is the right person to lead this important programme given our ambition to grow its offer with new degree titles and even greater international reach.”

The dynamic, cross-disciplinary postgraduate community at Arts University Plymouth offers a rich environment that provides critical and technical expertise in a range of disciplines. The community of postgraduate students develop exposure within their field and refine their practice in a space that fosters experimentation and reflective engagement with issues that are shaping the world we hold in common. Find out more about postgraduate study at Arts University Plymouth at the next Open Day on Saturday 24 June 2023.

