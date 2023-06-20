Capital City College Group appoints Angela Joyce as new CEO

Capital City College Group (CCCG) is delighted to announce the appointment of Angela Joyce as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Angela will start her role in January 2024. Pablo Lloyd, the Group’s current Interim Chief Executive, will continue in his position until Angela assumes her responsibilities.

Angela brings a wealth of leadership experience within a large FE college group, currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the Warwickshire College Group (WCG), which comprises six colleges in the West Midlands.

She said: “I am delighted to join one of the UK’s largest college groups and lead the organisation into its next phase of development. While I will be sad to leave WCG, I take much pride in the achievements accomplished by our board, colleagues and students during my eight-year tenure as CEO.”

Prior to her tenure at WCG, Angela served as the Principal and Chief Executive of Peterborough Regional College, where she became the sector’s youngest ever leader.

Angela has held a number of non-executive roles including as a board member at Land Based Colleges Aspiring to Excellence (Landex), WorldSkills UK, the Quality Assurance Agency and Shakespeare’s England.

She has also sat on the Employment and Skills Boards for both the Worcestershire and Coventry and Warwickshire LEPs, been a CBI Regional Director and Chair of the Midlands Engine Skills Group. She is a Companion of the CMI and a Fellow of the Chartered Institution for Further Education.

Alastair Da Costa, Chair of CCCG, said:

“Angela stood out as the exceptional candidate during our extensive selection process. Her unparalleled track record in leadership and ambitious vision for CCCG’s future make her an ideal fit for the role.”

Pablo Lloyd, Interim Chief Executive of CCCG, said:

“Angela is one of the most respected leaders in our sector and I very much look forward to working with her to ensure a smooth and positive transition over the next few months.”

Capital City College Group comprises City and Islington College, Westminster Kingsway College and the College of Haringey Enfield and North East London, and apprenticeship and training provider Capital City College Training. Find out more at capitalccg.ac.uk

