Dr Gordon Fletcher appointed as Associate Dean: Research and Innovation for Salford Business School

University of Salford Business School is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Gordon Fletcher as Associate Dean: Research and Innovation. Gordon, a respected member of the University of Salford community for over two decades, will officially begin his new role from August 1, 2023.

Gordon holds a PhD from Griffith University in Cultural Studies and his research predominantly focuses on Digital Business, Digital Transformation, Innovation, Change and Information Systems. Having served as the Director of Marketing since 2006 and the Director of Business 4.0 since 2019, his experience uniquely positions him for this leadership role.

His research has consistently focused on the intersection of digital business, culture, and practice. His published works explore a diverse range of subjects including online finance community conflicts, virtual game world economies, and online grieving practices. In addition, he has also contributed to understanding the use of science fiction prototyping in business vision development and the delivery of executive courses around Digital Transformation and Innovation.

As a prolific author, Gordon has contributed to several notable publications. He is the co-editor of “Digital and Social Media Marketing: A Results Driven Approach” and ” Strategic Digital Transformation: A Results Driven Approach”, co-author of “Creating a Successful Digital Presence”, and author of the open access monograph “Management and Visualisation: Strategy seen differently”.

Upon the announcement of his appointment, Gordon said:

“The time I’ve spent at the University of Salford is now a significant part of my professional career that has already been filled with the most rewarding and fulfilling experiences. No day is ever the same, and our community, our students, and colleagues never fail to surprise, entertain and teach me new things on a regular basis. I am excited to accept the role of Associate Dean: Research and Innovation and look forward to being part of the continuing Salford Story in this new capacity.”

“Over a decade and a half with this institution, I’ve seen the energy, the resilience and the spirit of curiosity that our community embodies. This commitment to innovation is something we’ll continue to cultivate as we aspire to establish new benchmarks in research and education,” he added.

In response to Gordon’s appointment, Professor Janice Allen, Dean of Salford Business School, conveyed her enthusiasm. “I’m absolutely delighted that Gordon has been appointed to this role. As the School Lead for Research, Gordon has already affected significant positive change in our research culture and infrastructure, especially for our new staff and emergent researchers. With Gordon now in post, we are well-placed to meet the challenges and realise the opportunities associated with the rapidly evolving research landscape,” she stated.

In his new role, Gordon will become the strategic developer and coordinator of school activities related to research and innovation, playing a significant part in setting the relevant school strategy. He will dedicate his efforts to translating this strategy into impactful research, meaningful enterprise initiatives and successful student activities within the school.

Beyond his professional accomplishments and responsibilities, Gordon also maintains a strong connection with the broader community. He regularly volunteers with a local youth charity in Macclesfield, Cre8. Additionally, he is a newly trained LEGO Serious Play facilitator, allowing him to bring innovative approaches to problem-solving and team-building within the school.

Salford Business School warmly welcomes Gordon to his new role and looks forward to his contributions in driving research and innovation activities forward for the benefit of the city-region and towards the next Research Excellence Framework (REF).

Published in