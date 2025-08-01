Dr Richard Whittle appointed as new Professor of Artificial Intelligence and Public Policy at the University of Salford 

Dr Richard Whittle has been appointed to the role of Professor of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Public Policy at the University of Salford’s Business School.

Richard previously served as a University Fellow at Salford and brings with him a strong interdisciplinary research background at the intersection of artificial intelligence, behavioural economics and public policy.

The role forms part of Salford Business School’s wider strategy to lead interdisciplinary research into responsible AI, public policy and economic transformation.

With a background in economics, Richard has built a reputation for shaping national and regional policy on the societal impacts of AI and digital transformation. He has published in world-leading journals such as Public Administration and Work, Employment and Society, and advised organisations. Richard has received considerable research funding from numerous sources including the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) and Research England as well as the award of a Capabilities in Academic Policy Engagement (CAPE) fellowship.

Richard plays a key role in Manchester City Council’s digital strategy, mapping the city’s AI ecosystem, and advising on ethical design to ensure emerging technologies deliver social good. His work on digital decision-making and ‘dark patterns’ continues to inform both policy and regulation.

In his new role, Richard will lead research programmes focused on the political economy of artificial intelligence and inclusive economic development, collaborating with academic, civic and industry partners to explore how AI can be harnessed to build more sustainable and equitable futures.

Dr Richard Whittle said:

“I’m delighted to be taking on this role at such a pivotal moment in the evolution of artificial intelligence and its impact on society. Salford Business School is uniquely positioned to lead research that doesn’t just explore what artificial intelligence can do, but what it should do.

“I’m excited to collaborate with colleagues across the University and region to help ensure artificial intelligence supports inclusive, fair and sustainable futures.”

Professor Katy Mason, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Salford Business School, said:

“Richard’s appointment to Professor reflects our ambition to lead research that addresses some of society’s most pressing challenges. His expertise in artificial intelligence and public policy, combined with his collaborative approach, makes him a brilliant addition to our academic leadership team.

“We’re excited to welcome Richard into his new role as Professor and look forward to the real-world impact he will help us deliver for our region and beyond.”