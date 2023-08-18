ECA appoints new Technical Manager Curtis Jones

Highly respected electrical engineer Curtis Jones has joined leading engineering services body ECA as Technical Manager.

Curtis has worked in the electrotechnical industry for over 13 years in varied roles covering a wide scope of design, installation, maintenance and inspection and testing. Curtis’ experience covers smaller installations, commercial sites and industrial applications for a range of clients from mid-sized enterprises to blue-chip organisations.

More recently, Curtis has worked within education, developing and delivering courses on the Wiring Regulations (BS7671) and inspection and testing, amongst others, to practicing electricians, engineers and designers.

Curtis played an important role in delivering the apprenticeship framework to the next generation of electricians. He has seen hundreds of apprentices progress through the industry thanks to his work.

Curtis Jones, new ECA Technical Manager, said:

“I’m delighted to be joining the ECA in this exciting role, at an exciting time for the industry. I am looking forward to using my knowledge and passion to assist Members with growing and maintaining their businesses through ongoing support. I also hope to inspire the younger generation to move into the electrotechnical industry and help reduce the skills shortage.”

Mike Smith, ECA Director of Technical, said:

“Having Curtis on the team further cements ECA’s strong leadership in the electrotechnical industry. Curtis’ extensive knowledge, experience and expertise will help ECA’s Members lead the electrotechnical and engineering services industry to success.”

ECA’s industry-leading technical team also includes Gary Parker, Luke Osborne, Darren Crannis, and well as a range of specialist associates, who collectively share expertise covering the full range of electrotechnical disciplines, including electrical, energy, fire and security, smart buildings and data communications.

