Fedcap appoints Health and Wellbeing Director 

Not-for-profit employability support provider Fedcap has appointed a new Health and Wellbeing Director, as it seeks to further expand into health-related services.

Paul Wickson will support the business bridge the gap between health and employability, an issue that is becomingly increasingly significant as the numbers of people in the UK out of work due to ill health continue to rise.

A chartered physiotherapist with experience in primary and secondary care settings across several NHS Trusts, Paul developed a particular interest in providing musculoskeletal services, before joining Fedcap as Head of Health and Wellbeing to lead on integrated health services in welfare-to-work settings.

Paul said:

“We see a lot of customers who face health and wellbeing challenges, but at Fedcap we passionately believe that work is seen as part of a healthy life. I’m excited to be able to develop my new role as Health and Wellbeing Director to oversee our work developing scalable interventions that accelerate peoples’ journeys back to work – and better health.”

Brian Bell, CEO of Fedcap, said:

“Paul’s experience in the NHS, together with the knowledge he’s gained while working in Fedcap, makes him the ideal candidate for our new director’s role. He’ll be at the forefront of shaping the future of our health-related services as we look to find solutions to tackle some of the pressing problems facing society today.”