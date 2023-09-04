First female Principal appointed in College’s near 100-year history

We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Vivienne Buckley as the first female Principal and CEO of Bridgend College, a significant milestone as we near our centenary year.

Previously the Deputy Principal of the College, Viv will take up the role of interim Principal and CEO from today, 1 September, following the successful appointment of the College’s current Principal, Simon Pirotte as the first CEO of the newly formed Commission for Tertiary Education and Research (CTER) for Wales.

In 2022, Viv was awarded ‘Outstanding Educator’ at the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics World Congress leadership summit held in Spain, international recognition of her impact and work within the post-16 education sector and at Bridgend College. Viv was also shortlisted in the Chwarae Teg’s Womenspire Awards in 2021 and won the Leading Wales award for Leadership in the Public Sector.

Viv is a skilled teaching practitioner and leader, having worked in a number of institutions across Wales in both teaching and leadership roles across further and higher education. Viv also has an active involvement in community based arts and theatre, undertaking roles including Artistic Director of West Glamorgan Youth Theatre and as a board member of The Other Room Theatre.

Viv has led the College’s approach to positive behaviour management, with the College recently becoming the first FE institution to be awarded partner status by When The Adults Change, the leading behaviour specialist, led by expert Paul Dix.

“The appointing panel for the Interim Principal of Bridgend College was unanimous in its decision to appoint Viv Buckley to lead the College following Simon Pirotte’s appointment to the Commission. As Chair of Governors, I look forward to working with Viv, who is an exceptionally gifted and energetic leader and one who will be purposeful and determined to build on the current success of the College.” By Jeff Greenidge, Chair of the Governing Body of Bridgend College

