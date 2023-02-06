Future First announces new CEO

National education charity, Future First, today announced that Sue Riley has been appointed as its new CEO.

Sue joins the charity with more than 25 years’ senior experience in education, charity and local government roles, including 16 years as a CEO.

She has held posts including CEO of the National Association for Able Children in Education (NACE); director of education at the English-Speaking Union and CEO of School Partnerships Alliance (S.P.A.), where she focused on partnership as a force for school improvement. Sue has also run award winning work experience and mentoring programmes, and led in-school careers service provision.

Sue’s arrival as CEO, signifies the continuation of Future First’s recent growth and development, as a charity that helps broaden the horizons of young people by connecting them with former students. The charity’s mission is to ensure that all learners, regardless of their backgrounds, have access to networks of relatable role models, to inspire, advise and provide practical support.

Sue succeeds former CEO Lorraine Langham, who is now a trustee for the charity.

Commenting on her appointment, Sue said,

“I am delighted to be joining Future First at this important time in its growth. Reducing inequality, increasing opportunity, and maximising the potential of all children, has never been more important.

“Future First’s model of mobilising alumni networks to provide access to positive role models, mentoring and access to work experience is inspiring, and Lorraine and the team should be extremely proud of what has already been achieved. I am looking forward to leading the next phase of Future First’s development, as we look to increase both our reach and impact across the country”.

