GPT AI-translation firm Guildhawk appoint Tech Entrepreneur Mark Brooks-Wadham as new Chair

Queen’s Award winning Guildhawk appoints Mark Wadham-Brooks as Chairman

The Queen’s Award winning UK tech firm, that has introduced the new GAI AI-translation that uses GPT trained on their private data verified by experts, has appointed Mark Brooks-Wadham as their Chairman.

Backed by the British Government’s Innovate UK Scale-Up Edge programme and Sheffield Hallam University, Guildhawk is increasing it’s expertise. The company’s growth into South East Asia follows the development of new AI-powered SaaS solutions through a joint venture with Gammon Construction Hong Kong. The UK Department for International Trade and Invest Hong Kong are helping Guildhawk to increase trade.

Successful UK tech founder

Mark brings with him over 30 years of experience within the business technology sector. In 1987, he started his first business, selling the business after five successful years. In 1993 he formed Charterhouse Voice and Data. Growing the company organically into a leading unified communications player in London and the Home Counties. He sold the business to private equity in 2018. Mark then remained as CEO embarking on a number of acquisitions. This took the business to £65m turnover and north of 300 employees. Mark stepped down as CEO in 2021, and remains on the board as a NED. Mark has subsequently invested in a number of technology companies.

Fitness and family

Mark is a keen cyclist and runner and enjoys family life with his wife and two daughters. Speaking of his appointment, Mark said,

I love scaling businesses and am inspired by the remarkable achievements of Jurga Zilinskiene and her people. Guildhawk are now embarking on a sensational new journey using their private data lake to train new technologies like GPT-3 and disruptive solutions like Expert-in-the-Loop. It is an honour to join them”. Mark Brooks-Wadham, New Chairman of Guildhawk

A warm welcome from Guildhawk

Ian Miller MBE, who now moves to CFO as part of Guildhawk’s significant technology-based expansion plan, backed by Innovate UK. Since joining the Board in 2013, Ian helped the company restructure and introduce GAI AI-translation and a new digital partnership with Gammon Construction in Hong Kong.

Ian said, “Guildhawk is about improving lives by creating amazing AI and human translation solutions. That’s happens because Guildhawk people are dynamic and trustworthy. Best of all, they care. Mark is a great addition to our Board.”

Jurga Zilinskiene, CEO and Founder of Guildhawk gave a big thank you to Ian Miller for his role in helping the company to transform, saying, “I can’t thank Ian enough for helping us pivot into new technology and weather the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She added, “I am thrilled to have Mark join us as we embark on our scale-up journey in Hong Kong and introduction of GAI, our new AI-Translation SaaS platform.”

