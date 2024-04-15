Grŵp Llandrillo Menai appoints new Chief Executive

Wales’ largest Further Education college group has appointed a new Chief Executive.

The Grŵp has appointed Aled Jones-Griffith into the role, succeeding Dafydd Evans, who retires in August after 32 years with the organisation.

Aled joined Coleg Menai in 2007 as a Director of Faculty and has been Principal of Coleg Menai and Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor since 2018. In addition to his role as Principal, he also holds overall responsibility across Grŵp Llandrillo Menai for Adult and Community Learning.

Previous to his career in further education, Aled held a number of managerial posts in a variety of sectors, including the role of Chief Executive of the Nant Gwrtheyrn National Language Centre for four years. He also served as a member of the BBC Audience Council for Wales over two terms.

Whilst working at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, Aled has undertaken a number of different roles including chairing the Gwynedd and Môn Joint Public Services Board, representing the Grŵp on the Creative Wales Film & TV Skills Stakeholder Group, and the Creative North Wales Steering Group.

An avid sports enthusiast, Aled has held various roles in his local football club over the years and takes great pleasure in seeing young people achieving their potential and goals in all aspects of their lives.

Dr Griff Jones, Chair of the Board, congratulated Aled on his appointment and wished him well in his new post, stating that,

“The Grŵp has worked hard to provide excellent education and training for its learners and its various partners. I’m confident that Aled will be able to further build on this success”.

Dafydd Evans, Chief Executive, added,

“It has been an honour serving Grŵp Llandrillo Menai – and I know that Aled will do an excellent job. He will lead an exceptional team of staff and move the organisation onto even better things”

“Grŵp Llandrillo Menai has now grown to deliver a £93m annual turnover, and can make a real impact on the North Wales Economy”

Aled said,

“I’m delighted and privileged to have been appointed to the role of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s Chief Executive. I look forward to leading this exceptional organisation and taking it forward from the excellent quality and financial position it currently holds.

“My aim is to develop and build on the firm foundation we have and to truly be the leading organisation for bilingual further education and training in Wales. We have an outstanding team of staff and our alumni are testament to the impact we are having in Improving People’s Futures”

He added,

“Working alongside our stakeholders, I’ll ensure that the work of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai continues to inspire and to support our learners and the various communities that we serve, to play our role in creating and supporting a vibrant and sustainable economy in North Wales”