James Neville appointed as new headmaster of Loughborough Amherst School

Loughborough Amherst School, an independent Catholic day and boarding school for boys and girls aged 4 to 18, has welcomed Mr James Neville as its new Headmaster.

Having served as a senior leader at several independent day, boarding and maintained secondary schools, Mr Neville has an outstanding track record of whole-school leadership. Originally from Cardiff, he read Modern History at Magdalen College Oxford before completing an MPhil at King’s College Cambridge, where he was a Choral Scholar in the world-famous choir.

Mr Neville is excited to be working together with staff, pupils and parents on an ambitious vision for the historic Catholic independent school to provide the highest quality all-round education and a happy environment in which all pupils can thrive.

Commenting on his vision for Loughborough Amherst School, James Neville, said:

“I am delighted to join Loughborough Amherst School as Headmaster; a remarkably nurturing, close-knit community, where every child is known. I look forward to sustaining our commitment to meeting the needs of the individual and to providing the very best pastoral care.

“Drawing on my experience in a range of leading educational institutions, I am dedicated to providing the very best education so that every pupil at Amherst can reach their full potential. Seamless integration of our academic curriculum, personal development programme and co-curricular offering is central to our mission to educate the whole person.

“We are committed to academic excellence. Our personal development curriculum provides a moral sense of decency and kindness, equipping our pupils to navigate a changing world and contribute to their community as active citizens. We are hugely excited about our new co-curricular programme, which provides stretch and challenge for all and develops leadership, creativity, service to others and wellbeing.

“As one of four schools within the Loughborough Schools Foundation, cross-foundation collaboration gives Amherst pupils access to the Midlands’ only ‘All Steinway’ music department and state-of-the-art facilities at Parkin Sports Centre, which opened in 2019.

“We are proud of our elite tennis boarding provision in partnership with Loughborough University and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA). This summer saw three of our boarders reach the Junior Wimbledon finals, including Henry Searle who made history as the 2023 Junior Wimbledon Boys’ singles champion.”

Originally founded in 1850 by the Rosminian Order of the Sisters of Providence, Amherst has, at its heart, the philosophy of Blessed Antonio Rosmini, who believed that a ‘pupil must be allowed to grow and develop as an integrated human person.’

The School seeks to educate the whole person, inspiring pupils to be enquiring, kind and brave. High-quality teaching is complemented by an emphasis on personal development and a vibrant co-curricular programme.

Mr Neville, continued:

“As a committed Catholic, I resonate with the school’s rich religious heritage. We are proud to be a Catholic school in the truest sense, universal and welcoming of all, regardless of faith background.

“Amherst’s limited size and through-school, co-educational offering give the school its distinct family atmosphere, making Amherst uniquely warm and welcoming. An aspirational culture, combined with tailored support, ensures that every pupil can realise their goals.”

Loughborough Amherst School is Loughborough’s only co-educational independent school for children aged 4 – 18 years.

It is part of the Loughborough Schools Foundation, alongside Loughborough Nursery, Fairfield Prep School, Loughborough Grammar School and Loughborough High School.

