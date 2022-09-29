Jo Grendall joins Oxford International as Chief Human Resources Officer

Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) announces today that Jo Grendall has been appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Jo joins from Study Group and brings an impressive, in-depth range of global HR experience to help support OIEG’s ambitious growth goals.

The appointment is another important step for OIEG as it looks to drive business growth, and continually upskill staff, so they can help provide opportunities for students across the globe to flourish professionally.

With over 18 years of experience in HR, Jo is an expert in cultivating the supportive environment needed for people to thrive. Prior to this role, Jo held roles at Study Group, Insendi, World Gold Council andGilead Sciences. After leading the development and implementation of learning and development programmes, talent acquisition, management and staff engagement programmes, Jo is well-versed in fostering a positive company culture.

Working across sectors as diverse as investment banking, biotechnology and market development for specialised trade interests, Jo will play an important role as OIEG looks to continue its global growth trajectory. Her experience includes leading international strategies that have delivered highly effective online learning, workflow optimisation, regional sales and marketing initiatives, and staff scaling.

Commenting on her appointment, Jo states:

“International education transforms lives, bringing accessible education to all. I’m delighted to be joining OEIG to support my colleagues deliver this ambition. Nurturing an environment that allows people to grow and support students on their quest for education is a real privilege.”

Lil Bremermann-Richard, OIEG’s Chief Executive Officer comments:

“We are thrilled to welcome Jo to OIEG to help us connect students across the world with a quality education. Jo’s experience and her strong grounding in the higher education and EdTech space means she already understands and shares the value of the work OIEG does, and will perform a valuable role within our organisation.”

