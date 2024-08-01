Damar appoints new Divisional Manager

Damar Training has appointed a new Divisional Manager to bolster its Business Development team and drive growth.

The strategic appointment of Katrina Shawcross in July 2024 strengthens Damar’s Business Development team and its position as one of the leading apprenticeship providers in England.

Damar aims to increase the number of apprenticeships it provides, having supported 1000s of individuals over the last 44 years to begin and progress in their careers. Damar currently supports around 500 employers and 1,200 apprentices in England, and have ambitious plans to increase this to over 2,000 apprentices in the next 18 months.

The organisation has been a pioneer in providing alternative and accessible routes into professions within functions such as business support, legal and finance.

Katrina will work alongside fellow divisional managers Nicola Fletcher, Lee Clements and Steve Logan and bring her extensive experience to drive forward the company’s growth and vision.

Nicola has worked for Damar for nearly 18 years and leads the delivery team, consisting of our highly experienced coaches. Lee’s role is to drive through our commitment to becoming an Ofsted outstanding training provider in our newly created Quality of Education division. Our Business Support Unit is headed up by Steve and this division plays a critical role in all the journeys across our business, supporting the best experience for our apprentices and employers.

Katrina began her career as an apprentice herself, before moving into sales and business development. In her new role, she will be focused on value driven growth and cultivating strategic networks and relationships.

Katrina said,

“I’m delighted to join Damar as the Business Development Divisional Manager.

“My passion for the apprenticeship career route and the value that quality programmes provide for employees and employers, is in part because I’ve been on that learning journey myself.

“I started out as an apprentice and went on to become qualified as an assessor, so I can bring lived experience to the role.

“I’m lucky to be working with a strong team with decades of experience. We’ll continue to drive positive impacts for businesses and students with a commitment to quality and value.”

Jonathan Bourne, MD & Co-owner at Damar Training said:

“We’re so pleased to welcome Katrina as our new Business Development Divisional Manager.”

“This investment in the team will put us in a strong position to realise our goals and vision.

“We have a clear business purpose, which is for our apprentices, their employers and our colleagues to achieve their potential. Katrina’s appointment strengthens our senior team and will help us grow and increase the positive impact that we create. High quality, sustainable growth means support for more apprentices and businesses, helping productivity and driving economic growth.”

“Katrina’s extensive experience and proven track record will be invaluable as we strive to increase the value we bring to our employer partners.”

Damar Training works with several hundred employer partners, including the BBC, DWF, Manchester Airport Group, NHS Trusts, local councils and government departments.