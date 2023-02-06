Monash University Malaysia appoints Dato’ Professor Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman as new Chief Executive Officer

Monash University has appointed Dato’ Professor Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman as the University’s next Chief Executive Officer, Monash University Malaysia, and Pro Vice-Chancellor and President (Malaysia), Monash University Australia, following an extensive international search process.

Professor Adeeba will commence in the role in May 2023, joining Monash from University of Malaya (UM) in Malaysia where she is Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases, Faculty of Medicine, and Director, Centre of Excellence for Research in AIDS (CERiA).

Prior to this appointment, Professor Adeeba held the position of Dean, Faculty of Medicine at UM and as Dean, her transformational leadership was evident through her robust medical undergraduate and postgraduate curriculum reforms.

In 2017, Professor Adeeba established the Centre of Excellence for Research in AIDS (CERiA), the only dedicated multidisciplinary research centre in Malaysia dedicated to HIV research in the community. She is also currently Chair of the Malaysian AIDS Foundation, Co-Chair of the WHO Science Council and Commissioner for the Global Commission on Drug Policy.

Monash University President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Margaret Gardner AC said Professor Adeeba was a leader in her field, and instrumental in the revision of the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) program and the National Postgraduate Medical Curriculum project at the University of Malaya.

“Professor Adeeba is an exceptional academic leader, initiating the development of UM Health, a harmonisation of the Medicine, Pharmacy and Dentistry faculties with the University of Malaya Medical and Specialist Centres,” Professor Gardner said.

“As a scholar, Professor Adeeba has vigorously pursued and applied her research interests to focus on adopting a pragmatic and effective approach to HIV prevention in key populations, including people who use drugs and prisoners.

“Her significant contributions to Malaysia’s education agenda, as well as her unwavering commitment and dedication to HIV prevention and treatment programs, will enhance Monash’s reputation as a critical educational institution to drive Malaysia and the Southeast Asia region’s excellence agendas in education and research.”

Professor Adeeba has had a long association with Monash University, graduating from Monash University in 1987 and trained in internal medicine and infectious diseases at the Monash Medical Centre and Fairfield Infectious Diseases Hospital, Melbourne, Australia. In 2015, she was conferred the Doctor of Laws honoris causa (honorary doctorate) by Monash University Deputy Chancellor Yehudi Blacher in recognition of her outstanding contributions to infectious diseases research and as a health advocate.

“As an alumnus I am honoured to come full circle and be entrusted to helm Monash University Malaysia, one of Malaysia’s premier higher education institutions. I look forward to working with colleagues in Monash Australia and Indonesia as well as strengthening collaborations with local universities especially Universiti Malaya and Sunway University where our campus is located to advance excellence in education and research. The COVID 19 pandemic has taught us that a successful response to complex global challenges such as the pandemic, climate change and inequities will only happen with collaborations and partnerships. I am excited to work alongside Monash Malaysia academics and students towards nation building and the betterment of our communities.,” Professor Adeeba shared.

Published in