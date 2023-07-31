Multi-disciplinary Engineering Firm adi Group Appoints Managing Director for Its New Life Sciences Division

Following its hugely successful launch, multidisciplinary engineering firm adi Group’s new Life Sciences division is already making its mark on the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry under the lead of new managing director Darren Lewis.

Dedicated to serving the sector with a revolutionary end-to-end project service offering, the new division offers design, engineering and project management business, with the ability to create and manage sophisticated and industry-compliant environments.

Leading a multi-skilled team of like-minded industry professionals, Darren is thrilled to be a vital part of such a purpose-led business: ‘I am incredibly excited to be at the helm of a highly expert team with the potential to do everything we set out to do from the start, and more,” he said.

“We are united by the same values and ethos, and most importantly, a passion to deliver. But crucially, we are able to provide a revolutionary new service offering that thoroughly covers the needs of the life sciences industry.”

Having previously led teams of over 50 design professionals, Darren is an inspirational leader focussing on empowering others and creating the right avenues to achieve success.

With 35 years of pharmaceutical design and build experience, Darren brings a wealth of relevant expertise to the role, managing every stage of a project, from engagement and estimating to delivery and validation, and beyond.

Coupled with his design background, Darren has 25 years of clean room design and construction experience, possessing a keen awareness of all regulatory requirements and overall compliance, as well as setting and maintaining standards, assigning resource, modularisation, attaining accreditations and finding sustainable solutions.

Darren’s significant experience across the different parts of the industry allows him to establish meaningful solutions that work, meeting the client’s requirements through and through.

“I am particularly excited to join a leading business with a multifaceted, turnkey approach that reflects my own approach to business. We want to become a partner to our clients, their single point of responsibility to achieve success, a mindset that is intrinsic to adi Group as a whole,” he commented.

Keen to witness the positive impact the new managing director and his team will make on the industry is Paul Smith, chief operating officer at adi Group: “I am delighted to have Darren on board, an incredibly talented leader who will do an extraordinary job of leading the new team, a winning group of people united by a common goal,” he said.

“The aid Life Sciences division has a simple yet compelling vision with enormous potential. Darren will be the leader of a very disruptive entity in the market, and I look forward to seeing just how impactful the outcome of their work will be.”

