National Institute of Teaching Appoints Permanent Chief Executive

Melanie Renowden has been appointed Permanent Chief Executive of the National Institute of Teaching, the Government’s flagship new teacher and leader development and research institute.

Melanie has been acting as the National Institute’s founding Chief Executive and will start her new role when the organisation launches in September.

She has worked in the education sector for 25 years including as Executive Director of Star Institute, the learning and development centre for Star Academies, and as Senior Capacity Improvement Advisor at the Teaching School Hubs Council, where she supported the set-up of the national network of teaching school hubs. Melanie has also worked on education policy at the Department for Education and on teacher and leader development at Ambition Institute, where she was interim Chief Executive Officer.

Sir Dan Moynihan, the Chair of the National Institute of Teaching, said:

“Melanie is an outstanding education professional and is the perfect person to lead the National Institute of Teaching to success. She has done a great job since her appointment as founding Chief Executive and her appointment follows an open and competitive recruitment process that attracted a strong field of candidates.”

Melanie Renowden, the Chief Executive of the National Institute of Teaching, said:

“I feel very privileged to be leading an organisation that has the potential to do so much good. The National Institute of Teaching will build a bridge between evidence and education practice. It will play a central role in nurturing the talents of teachers and leaders at all stages of their careers, so they can provide children with the exemplary education they deserve.”

Published in