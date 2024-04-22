New appointments and a reshuffle at the top pave the way for strategic growth at TTC

In the latest step of its strategic development plan, the TTC Group has appointed David Marsh as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Ian Gibson as Operations Director, while Jim Kirkwood becomes Deputy Chair.

David and Ian join the existing management team to run the day-to-day business, enabling Jim to focus further on the company’s future expansion, acquisitions and strategic development.

David Marsh was previously CEO at Babington, where he led the organisation successfully through the pandemic and then through a re-investment process to private equity in 2022. He also oversaw the diversification of strategy into corporate learning, with a focus on technology innovation and personalised learning through AI. Having been in the training, education and professional services space, with a focus on regulatory and compliance training, for the past 21 years, David has led numerous PLC and public sector training businesses. He brings invaluable experience to TTC, supporting Jim as he expands the business in the coming months and years.

An experienced Operations Director, Ian Gibson has delivered many successful transformational programmes across the public and private sector throughout his career, resulting in practical and highly successful operational and commercial outcomes. To his new role at TTC, Ian brings vast experience of improving growth, client satisfaction and cost efficiency, as well as delivering sustainable change. As such, he is perfectly placed to underpin TTC’s next strategic acquisitions and market expansion phase.

Jim Kirkwood, Deputy Chair, commented:

“Having made some significant changes and acquisitions in the fleet and driver risk management arena in recent years, we are delighted to be entering an exciting new phase for TTC. The appointment of both David and Ian, whose wealth of experience naturally aligns with our business ambitions, means we are ideally placed to drive forward our plans to broaden our customer base in new sectors and lead with training and compliance innovation.

“For 30 years, TTC has focused on improving the well-being and safety of road users, but more recently we have entered the Health and Safety marketplace, expanding into training, risk management and compliance within the construction and infrastructure sectors. In my new role, I will relish the freedom to concentrate on identifying opportunities for similar acquisitions and strategic partnerships and support David and the team to build upon the continued success of TTC.”